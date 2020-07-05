Il s'agit d'un visuel qui recense la liste, probablement non exhaustive, des studios et éditeurs qui préparent des jeux pour la Xbox Series X. Nous en dénombrons 140, rien que ça, dont vous pouvez découvrir les noms ci-dessous.
2 Ton Studios
2K Games
505 Games
Abstraction
Activision
Allods Online
Amazon Games
Annapurna Interactive
Asobo Studios
Athlon Games
Avalanche Studios
Bandai Namco Entertainment
Beatshapers
Bethesda Softworks
Big Ant Studios
Blackbird Interactive
Blackwood
Blitworks
Blizzard
Bohemia Interactive
Bossa Studios
Bugbear
Bungie
Capcom
CD Projekt RED
CI Games
Coatsink
Codemasters
Coffee Stain
Crystal Dynamics
Crytek
Curve Digital
Cyanide Studio
D3T Limited
Daedalic Entertainment
Deck13 Interactive
Deck Nine Games
Deep Silver
Deskworks
Devolver Digital
Digital Extremes
Dimensional Ink Games
Dontnod Entertainment
Double Eleven
Dovetail Games
Ebb Software
Eidos Montréal
Eko Interactive
Electronic Arts
Epic Games
Expansive Worlds
FatShark
Finji
Firesprite
Flying Wild Hog
Focus Home Interactive
FromSoftware
Frontier Developments
Funcom
Gaijin Entertainment
Games Farm
Gasket Games
Gearbox Interactive
Giants Software
Granzella Inc.
Grimlore Games
Grinding Gear Games
Gunfire Games
Hardsuit Labs
Headup
Hi-Rez Studios
Humble Bundle
IO Interactive
Kalyspo Media
Keen Software House
Koch Media
Koei Tecmo Games
Konami
KT Racing
Larian Studios
Lightbulb Crew
Limestone Games
Mad Fellow
Maximum Games
Merge
Microids
Milestone
Modus Games
My.Games
Nacon
Neopica
Nimble Giant
Outright Games
Paradox Interactive
Passtech Games
Pearl Abyss
People Can Fly
Perfect World
Piranha Bytes
Playdead
Playful Studios
Playism
Playwing
Private Division
Psyonix
PUBG Corporation
Raw Fury
Rebellion
Reef Entertainment
Remedy
Riot Forge
Roblox
Rockfish Games
Roll7
Saber Interactive
Sad Cat Studios
SEGA
Shinen
SOEDESCO
Sold Out
Spike Chunsoft
Square Enix
Stellar Entertainment
Stray Bombay Company
Systemic Reactions
TaleWorlds Entertainment
Team17
Techland
Tencent Games
Teyon
The Game Bakers
The Molasses Flood
The Outsiders
THQ Nordic
ThreeFields Entertainment
tinybuild Games
Tripwire
Ubisoft
Unknown Worlds
Wargaming
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
https://www.google.com/amp/s/gamergen.com/actualites/xbox-series-tres-grosse-liste-140-editeurs-et-developpeurs-qui-preparent-jeux-next-gen-311837-1/amp
posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:01 PM by neptonic
