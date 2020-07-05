profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
neptonic
neptonic
neptonic > blog
Xbox Series X : la très grosse liste des 140 éditeurs et développeurs qui préparent des jeux next-gen



Il s'agit d'un visuel qui recense la liste, probablement non exhaustive, des studios et éditeurs qui préparent des jeux pour la Xbox Series X. Nous en dénombrons 140, rien que ça, dont vous pouvez découvrir les noms ci-dessous.

2 Ton Studios
2K Games
505 Games
Abstraction
Activision
Allods Online
Amazon Games
Annapurna Interactive
Asobo Studios
Athlon Games
Avalanche Studios
Bandai Namco Entertainment
Beatshapers
Bethesda Softworks
Big Ant Studios
Blackbird Interactive
Blackwood
Blitworks
Blizzard
Bohemia Interactive
Bossa Studios
Bugbear
Bungie
Capcom
CD Projekt RED
CI Games
Coatsink
Codemasters
Coffee Stain
Crystal Dynamics
Crytek
Curve Digital
Cyanide Studio
D3T Limited
Daedalic Entertainment
Deck13 Interactive
Deck Nine Games
Deep Silver
Deskworks
Devolver Digital
Digital Extremes
Dimensional Ink Games
Dontnod Entertainment
Double Eleven
Dovetail Games
Ebb Software
Eidos Montréal
Eko Interactive
Electronic Arts
Epic Games
Expansive Worlds
FatShark
Finji
Firesprite
Flying Wild Hog
Focus Home Interactive
FromSoftware
Frontier Developments
Funcom
Gaijin Entertainment
Games Farm
Gasket Games
Gearbox Interactive
Giants Software
Granzella Inc.
Grimlore Games
Grinding Gear Games
Gunfire Games
Hardsuit Labs
Headup
Hi-Rez Studios
Humble Bundle
IO Interactive
Kalyspo Media
Keen Software House
Koch Media
Koei Tecmo Games
Konami
KT Racing
Larian Studios
Lightbulb Crew
Limestone Games
Mad Fellow
Maximum Games
Merge
Microids
Milestone
Modus Games
My.Games
Nacon
Neopica
Nimble Giant
Outright Games
Paradox Interactive
Passtech Games
Pearl Abyss
People Can Fly
Perfect World
Piranha Bytes
Playdead
Playful Studios
Playism
Playwing
Private Division
Psyonix
PUBG Corporation
Raw Fury
Rebellion
Reef Entertainment
Remedy
Riot Forge
Roblox
Rockfish Games
Roll7
Saber Interactive
Sad Cat Studios
SEGA
Shinen
SOEDESCO
Sold Out
Spike Chunsoft
Square Enix
Stellar Entertainment
Stray Bombay Company
Systemic Reactions
TaleWorlds Entertainment
Team17
Techland
Tencent Games
Teyon
The Game Bakers
The Molasses Flood
The Outsiders
THQ Nordic
ThreeFields Entertainment
tinybuild Games
Tripwire
Ubisoft
Unknown Worlds
Wargaming
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
https://www.google.com/amp/s/gamergen.com/actualites/xbox-series-tres-grosse-liste-140-editeurs-et-developpeurs-qui-preparent-jeux-next-gen-311837-1/amp
    posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:01 PM by neptonic
    comments
    kinectical posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:04 PM
    Après la diffusion de cette liste Bungie a tout de suite annoncer une version next gen de destiny 2 étant donner l’ampleur du jeu et qu’ils veulent durer encore un peu 2 ans avec je pense qu’ils vont l’améliorer graphisme et enfin avoir du 60fps sur console
    bigb0ss posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:04 PM
    Bizzare qu'il n'y est pas Moon Studio
    nobleswan posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:06 PM
    Du beau monde
    altendorf posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:07 PM
    Ouais c'est classique ce genre d'affiche ^^
    octobar posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:08 PM
    ou est Take Two et Rockstar Games ?
    hirogami posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:09 PM
    Donc pour moi on aura des jeux next gen mais fait pour la xbox serie et porter sur PS5 ,les jeux pour le PC seront plus simple a bascule de la xbox série grâce a direct x ,j'ai le sentiment que cette gen va partir comme celle de la xbox360
    altendorf posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:11 PM
    octobar C'est une liste non exhaustif
    kenjushi posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:12 PM
    bigb0ss : regarde bien, y'a pas Turn10 non plus, ni Rare, pas de Ninja Theory ou de Double Fine non plus.

    Après libre à toi d'interpréter ça
    ropstar posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:13 PM
    Tu as oublié Capcom
    neptonic posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:14 PM
    Certains studios sont sous le nom de leur éditeur d'où leur abscence

    kenjushi les studios que tu cites sont fort party, ici c'est les tiers
    newtechnix posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:20 PM
    fake, c'est la même liste que pour la Xbox One
    que la Xbox 360
    que la Xbox
    kenjushi posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:21 PM
    bigb0ss neptonic

    Allez, petite recherche qui m'a pris 2 minutes : In 2011, Moon Studios became a Microsoft First Party Developer (et comme il faut une source : le site officiel de Moon Studio. Je ne pense pas que les mecs ai foutu ça sur leur site juste pour le fun
    ryadr posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:21 PM
    Une liste super, ça ne veut rien dire...
    minbox posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:28 PM
    newtechnix
    bigb0ss posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:35 PM
    kenjushi C'est des first party ça, c'est normal qu'il soit pas la.
