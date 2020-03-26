« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Nintendo
155
Likes
Likers
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
nicolasgourry
113
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3048
visites since opening : 3945746
nicolasgourry > blog
Nintendo Direct Mini / 26/03/2020 / OFFICIEL


Xenoblade Chronicles : Definitive Edition / 29.05.2020
Ninjala / 27.05.2020 / Jeu Gratuit
Panzer Dragoon : Remake / 26.03.2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubRf4zyEvG4&feature=youtu.be
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:01 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (11)
    rendan posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:02 PM
    oniclem posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:03 PM
    Oh putain enfin !!!
    rendan posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:04 PM
    Xenoblade
    dokidokii posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:04 PM
    "Mini" faut le préciser
    Ils sont rarement intéressant
    suzukube posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:06 PM
    dokidokii M'en fou y'a XENOBLADE DEFINITIVE
    lion93 posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:10 PM
    suzukube les portages à gogo...
    altendorf posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:11 PM
    Déjà c'est bien précisé que les dates peuvent encore changer ^^
    jisngo posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:14 PM
    Merci pour le partage nicolasgourry

    Mais du coup ils ont juste balancé ça sur leur Youtube sans annonce ni live ?
    shao posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:26 PM
    Meh
    kekel posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:45 PM
    Marrant de voir la réaction de certains concernant un portage de très bons acteurs sur gamekyo
    micablo posted the 03/26/2020 at 03:36 PM
    Résumé pour ceux qui n'ont pas 30 minutes à perdre :
    https://twitter.com/micablo1/status/1243190861665652737
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre