quels sont vos meilleurs jeux par catégorie
2 par catégorie)
fps :halo 1 , half life 2
sport: top spin 4 , pro evolution soccer 2
rpg: fable 2 , the witcher 3
mmo: halo wars 2 , world of warcraft
action/aventure: shenmue 2 , the last of us
combat: dead or alive 3 , street fighter 2
plateformes: ori 2 , mario 64
trés difficile
sport: Fifa 13, SSX
rpg: The Witcher 3 , FFVII
mmo: One Piece Burning Will ,
action/aventure: Toute les exclus Sony , Tout les Gear of War
combat: Tekken 3 , Dragon Ball Tenkaichi 3
plateformes: ori 2 , Rayman
Fifa
FF, DQ, Xeno, Zelda
/
Super Metroid, Zelda
SF4, Smash bros
Mario 64 et Galaxy
fps : Half life
sport: fifa
rpg: Baldur's Gate
mmo: world of warcraft
action/aventure: GOW
combat: /
plateformes: ori
sport: virtua tennis
rpg: the witcher 3
mmo: connais pas..
action/aventure: zelda
combat: street fighter 3
plateformes: les mario 2d
Sport : Mario Kart 64
RPG : Xenogears, Final Fantasy VII
MMO : Guild Wars
Aventure/Action : Zelda OOT, la saga Uncharted
Combat : Virtua Fighter 5
Plateformes : Super Mario World, Mario 64
Sport : Decathlete et Top Spin
RPG : Kotor et Fable
Mmo : j'y joue pas
Action/Aventure : les Batman Arkham et Gears 2
Combat : Street Fighter 3 Third strike et King Of Fighters '95
Plateforme : Mario 64 et Sonic Adventure 2
SPORT: Everybody golf, Top Spin
TPS: Gears Of War, Vanquish
RPG: FINAL FANTASY VI, MADARA 2
ACTION/AVENTURE: Uncharted,Horizon Zero Dawn
COMBAT: Street Fighter V
PLATERFORME: Yoshi, Ratchet and Clank"
FPS : Goldeneye, Halo 2, Red Faction, DOOM Eternal (récent mais il représente la quintessence du genre)
SPORT : Top Spin 4, PES5
RPG : Skies of Arcadia, Lost Odyssey, FF6
STR : Warcraft 3
MMO : je suis pas tellement joueur de MMO
Action/Aventure : Zelda OOT, Ape Escape, Alan Wake, Jak & Daxter
Stealth : Splinter Cell, Dishonored 2, MGS
COMBAT : SoulBlade, Street Fighter 4, Tekken 3
Plateformes : Super Mario 64, Banjo Kazooie, Super Meat Boy
Course : NFSU2, Gran Turismo 3, Forza M4, Forza H3, Mario Kart 8
Survival Horror : Silent Hill 2, RE Rebirth
Sport : Top Spin et NBA Street vol.2
RPG : Star Wars Kotor et Final Fantasy VII
MMO :
Action/Aventure : Darksiders et Gears of War
Combat : Def Jam Fight for New York et Capcom vs SNK 2
Plateforme : Fez et Portal
Course : Test Drive Unlimited 2 et Forza Motorsport 4
Sport: NBA street (je sais plus lequel), Virtua tennis (je sais plus lequel)
RPG: Xenoblade X, Bloodborne
MMO: j'aime pas
Action/Aventure: Zelda Botw, Uncharted 2
Combat: il y en trop que j'aime mais si je dois vraiment choisir je dirais,
Naruto 4 Game cube, Street Fighter 3 Third strike (et the last blade 2 en bonus )
Plateforme: Donkey Kong country Tropical freeze (le meilleur platformer 2D, j'veux rien savoir ), Mario Galaxy 2
BTA: Bayonetta 2, GOW
Sport : Top Spin, NBA Jam
RPG : Fable 2 , Final Fantasy VIII
Stratégie : Advance Wars (tous), Worms Armaggedon
Action/aventure : Dead Space, Gears of War
Combat : Dead or alive 3 , Soul Blade
Plateformes : Mario World, Kid Kameleon
Course : Rallysport Challange, PGR 4
Shooters : Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+, Zombies ate my Neighbours
Shmup : Gradius V, R-Type Delta, Ikaruga
SPORT: SSX, Tony hawk pro skater 3
RPG: Final Fantasy 7 , Pokemon Rouge
STR: Warcraft 3
MMO: jamais joué de mmo
Action/aventure: Gears of war 1, Metal gear solid 3
Combat: tekken 3, street fighter 2 ou alpha 3 j'hésite
Plateforme: Sonic 3 & knuckles, Super Mario world
Course: Gran turismo 3, Forza Motorsport 2
Tres dur de ne choisir que 2 jeux lol
Aventure : Zelda Ocarina of Time/ Shenmue 1 / Mario Galaxy 1/ Pokémon Emeraude
sport: F-zero snes et mario kart snes
rpg: suikoden 2/chrono cross
mmo: j'y joue pas donc aucune idée
action/aventure: oddworld/another world
combat: bloody roar 1/ soulcalibur sur dreamcast
plateformes: mario 64/super mario bros 3
Que du récent, je sais. ^^
Sport : PES 2008, Inazuma Eleven
RPG : Pokemon Rouge, The Witcher 3
STR : Advance Wars
MMO : Monster Hunter( ? )
Action/Aventure : Zelda, Shenmue
Combat : Dead or Alive 4, Soul Calibur 3
Plateforme : Super Mario Bros 3, Mario 64
Courses : Colin McRae Rally 64, Sega Rally
Dur dur seulement 2 jeux
sport: Everybody 's Golf, California Games
rpg: Final Fantasy 13, Chrono Cross
mmo: Final Fantasy XIV
action/aventure: Uncharted 2, Tomb Raider 2013
combat: Tekken 6, Street Fighter V
plateformes: Mirror's Edge, Tomb Raider (original)
Sport : Rocket League
RPG : AC Odyssey
Action/Aventure : The Last Of Us
Combat : Street Fighter 2 et KOF 96 & 97
Plateforme : les Mario Bros 2D en général !
Sport : Everybody golf, tennis
RPG : Dragon Age Inquisition, Chrono cross, Valkyrie Profile, Wild Arms.
MMO : Je ne joue jamais au MMO
Action/ aventure : Resident Evil 1 2 et 3 remakes, Horizon Zero dawn, shadow of the tomb raider.
Combat : Guilty gear, Blazblue, KOF
Plateforme : Castlevania toute la série. Mirror's edge catalyst.
Courses : Je n'aime pas les jeux de caisses^^
Sport : aucun, je joue pas au jeu de sport
RPG : Witcher 3/Bloodborne/Skyrim
Action aventure : Uncharted 4/Last of Us/Zelda Ocarina of Time
Survival Horror : Dead Space 2/Resident Evil Rebirth/The Evil Within.
Action -Infiltration : Batman Arkham City/Splinter Cell 1
Course : Mario Kart 8/ Forza Horizon 3
Combat : Super Smash Bros Brawl/ Mortal Kombat XL
Plateforme : Super Mario Galaxy (3D)
DK Tropical Freeze (2D)
Metroidvania : HollowKnight
Rpg: The Witcher (s), Mass effect (s)
Sport: burk lol
Action: Last of us, Hellblade
Plateforme: pas ma came mais je dirai Ori, Trine
Mmo: Warframe (s'en est pas un mais je voulais le placer lol).