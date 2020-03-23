profile
Jeux Vidéo
260
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
human0
0
Like
Likers
human0
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2
visites since opening : 1671
human0 > blog
juste pour le fun et voir les goûts de chacun
quels sont vos meilleurs jeux par catégorie 2 par catégorie)
fps :halo 1 , half life 2
sport: top spin 4 , pro evolution soccer 2
rpg: fable 2 , the witcher 3
mmo: halo wars 2 , world of warcraft
action/aventure: shenmue 2 , the last of us
combat: dead or alive 3 , street fighter 2
plateformes: ori 2 , mario 64

trés difficile
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/23/2020 at 05:36 PM by human0
    comments (31)
    oenomaus posted the 03/23/2020 at 05:39 PM
    Halo Wars 2 est du str
    human0 posted the 03/23/2020 at 05:39 PM
    oenomaus avec une composante mmo nan ?
    shiroyashagin posted the 03/23/2020 at 05:42 PM
    fps : BF3
    sport: Fifa 13, SSX
    rpg: The Witcher 3 , FFVII
    mmo: One Piece Burning Will ,
    action/aventure: Toute les exclus Sony , Tout les Gear of War
    combat: Tekken 3 , Dragon Ball Tenkaichi 3
    plateformes: ori 2 , Rayman
    zabuza posted the 03/23/2020 at 05:43 PM
    Metroid Prime, Splatoon
    Fifa
    FF, DQ, Xeno, Zelda
    /
    Super Metroid, Zelda
    SF4, Smash bros
    Mario 64 et Galaxy
    human0 posted the 03/23/2020 at 05:45 PM
    zabuza splatoon c'est 3 ème personne lol
    oenomaus posted the 03/23/2020 at 05:45 PM
    human0 non c'est de la stratégie en temps réel au même titre que starcarft, age of empire, warcraft III, command and conquer ....


    fps : Half life

    sport: fifa

    rpg: Baldur's Gate

    mmo: world of warcraft

    action/aventure: GOW

    combat: /

    plateformes: ori
    zabuza posted the 03/23/2020 at 05:46 PM
    human0 oui
    human0 posted the 03/23/2020 at 05:47 PM
    oenomaus d'accord autant pour moi c'est la seule catégorie ou je n'est pas terminée les jeux cité et j'en est pas testé 1000
    missilegorbatchef posted the 03/23/2020 at 05:48 PM
    fps : return to castle wolfenstein
    sport: virtua tennis
    rpg: the witcher 3
    mmo: connais pas..
    action/aventure: zelda
    combat: street fighter 3
    plateformes: les mario 2d
    skuldleif posted the 03/23/2020 at 05:51 PM
    j'aime pas les jeux microsoft
    shinz0 posted the 03/23/2020 at 05:51 PM
    FPS : Half-life 2, GoldenEye 64
    Sport : Mario Kart 64
    RPG : Xenogears, Final Fantasy VII
    MMO : Guild Wars
    Aventure/Action : Zelda OOT, la saga Uncharted
    Combat : Virtua Fighter 5
    Plateformes : Super Mario World, Mario 64
    kenjushi posted the 03/23/2020 at 05:53 PM
    FPS : Halo 2 et Quake 3 Arena
    Sport : Decathlete et Top Spin
    RPG : Kotor et Fable
    Mmo : j'y joue pas
    Action/Aventure : les Batman Arkham et Gears 2
    Combat : Street Fighter 3 Third strike et King Of Fighters '95
    Plateforme : Mario 64 et Sonic Adventure 2
    oldies posted the 03/23/2020 at 05:55 PM
    FPS: Resistance, Killzone
    SPORT: Everybody golf, Top Spin
    TPS: Gears Of War, Vanquish
    RPG: FINAL FANTASY VI, MADARA 2
    ACTION/AVENTURE: Uncharted,Horizon Zero Dawn
    COMBAT: Street Fighter V
    PLATERFORME: Yoshi, Ratchet and Clank"
    contra posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:01 PM
    Trop compliqué de faire des choix, et j'en oublie sans doute

    FPS : Goldeneye, Halo 2, Red Faction, DOOM Eternal (récent mais il représente la quintessence du genre)
    SPORT : Top Spin 4, PES5
    RPG : Skies of Arcadia, Lost Odyssey, FF6
    STR : Warcraft 3
    MMO : je suis pas tellement joueur de MMO
    Action/Aventure : Zelda OOT, Ape Escape, Alan Wake, Jak & Daxter
    Stealth : Splinter Cell, Dishonored 2, MGS
    COMBAT : SoulBlade, Street Fighter 4, Tekken 3
    Plateformes : Super Mario 64, Banjo Kazooie, Super Meat Boy
    Course : NFSU2, Gran Turismo 3, Forza M4, Forza H3, Mario Kart 8
    Survival Horror : Silent Hill 2, RE Rebirth
    human0 posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:03 PM
    contra j'ai dit 2 par catégorie et les jeux de courses sont dans la catégorie sport , tu te prend pour qui ? lool
    neelek posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:05 PM
    FPS : Destiny et Half Life 2
    Sport : Top Spin et NBA Street vol.2
    RPG : Star Wars Kotor et Final Fantasy VII
    MMO :
    Action/Aventure : Darksiders et Gears of War
    Combat : Def Jam Fight for New York et Capcom vs SNK 2
    Plateforme : Fez et Portal
    Course : Test Drive Unlimited 2 et Forza Motorsport 4
    shao posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:06 PM
    FPS: Far cry 3, Deus ex human revolution

    Sport: NBA street (je sais plus lequel), Virtua tennis (je sais plus lequel)

    RPG: Xenoblade X, Bloodborne

    MMO: j'aime pas

    Action/Aventure: Zelda Botw, Uncharted 2

    Combat: il y en trop que j'aime mais si je dois vraiment choisir je dirais,

    Naruto 4 Game cube, Street Fighter 3 Third strike (et the last blade 2 en bonus )

    Plateforme: Donkey Kong country Tropical freeze (le meilleur platformer 2D, j'veux rien savoir ), Mario Galaxy 2

    BTA: Bayonetta 2, GOW
    poliof posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:06 PM
    FPS : Halo CE , Bioshock, Left 4 Dead, Half Life 2
    Sport : Top Spin, NBA Jam
    RPG : Fable 2 , Final Fantasy VIII
    Stratégie : Advance Wars (tous), Worms Armaggedon
    Action/aventure : Dead Space, Gears of War
    Combat : Dead or alive 3 , Soul Blade
    Plateformes : Mario World, Kid Kameleon
    Course : Rallysport Challange, PGR 4
    Shooters : Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+, Zombies ate my Neighbours
    Shmup : Gradius V, R-Type Delta, Ikaruga
    kwentyn posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:07 PM
    FPS: Bioshock , Metroid Prime
    SPORT: SSX, Tony hawk pro skater 3
    RPG: Final Fantasy 7 , Pokemon Rouge
    STR: Warcraft 3
    MMO: jamais joué de mmo
    Action/aventure: Gears of war 1, Metal gear solid 3
    Combat: tekken 3, street fighter 2 ou alpha 3 j'hésite
    Plateforme: Sonic 3 & knuckles, Super Mario world
    Course: Gran turismo 3, Forza Motorsport 2

    Tres dur de ne choisir que 2 jeux lol
    contra posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:12 PM
    human0 Impossible de choisir ! Puis perso je mets pas les jeux de course dans le sport en général.
    amassous posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:12 PM
    RPG : Chrono Trigger /Secret of Mana / Final Fantasy XV / Dragon Quest XIS
    Aventure : Zelda Ocarina of Time/ Shenmue 1 / Mario Galaxy 1/ Pokémon Emeraude
    human0 posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:14 PM
    contra c'est difficile mais la vie est faite de choix , c'est pourtant du sport mais
    nature posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:20 PM
    fps : perfect dark/golden eye 64
    sport: F-zero snes et mario kart snes
    rpg: suikoden 2/chrono cross
    mmo: j'y joue pas donc aucune idée
    action/aventure: oddworld/another world
    combat: bloody roar 1/ soulcalibur sur dreamcast
    plateformes: mario 64/super mario bros 3

    Que du récent, je sais. ^^
    medoo posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:22 PM
    FPS : Halo 1
    Sport : PES 2008, Inazuma Eleven
    RPG : Pokemon Rouge, The Witcher 3
    STR : Advance Wars
    MMO : Monster Hunter( ? )
    Action/Aventure : Zelda, Shenmue
    Combat : Dead or Alive 4, Soul Calibur 3
    Plateforme : Super Mario Bros 3, Mario 64
    Courses : Colin McRae Rally 64, Sega Rally

    Dur dur seulement 2 jeux
    hatefield posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:24 PM
    fps : Doom (original), Killzone 2
    sport: Everybody 's Golf, California Games
    rpg: Final Fantasy 13, Chrono Cross
    mmo: Final Fantasy XIV
    action/aventure: Uncharted 2, Tomb Raider 2013
    combat: Tekken 6, Street Fighter V
    plateformes: Mirror's Edge, Tomb Raider (original)
    blur0d posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:25 PM
    FPS : Half-Life² et Portal 2, et de loin
    Sport : Rocket League
    RPG : AC Odyssey
    Action/Aventure : The Last Of Us
    Combat : Street Fighter 2 et KOF 96 & 97
    Plateforme : les Mario Bros 2D en général !
    yukilin posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:32 PM
    FPS : Bioshock Infinite, Wolfenstein.
    Sport : Everybody golf, tennis
    RPG : Dragon Age Inquisition, Chrono cross, Valkyrie Profile, Wild Arms.
    MMO : Je ne joue jamais au MMO
    Action/ aventure : Resident Evil 1 2 et 3 remakes, Horizon Zero dawn, shadow of the tomb raider.
    Combat : Guilty gear, Blazblue, KOF
    Plateforme : Castlevania toute la série. Mirror's edge catalyst.
    Courses : Je n'aime pas les jeux de caisses^^
    suzukube posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:32 PM
    Course : Mario Kart 8, Team Sonic Racing
    populus posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:41 PM
    FPS : Cod 4 indétrônable/ Far Cry 3
    Sport : aucun, je joue pas au jeu de sport
    RPG : Witcher 3/Bloodborne/Skyrim
    Action aventure : Uncharted 4/Last of Us/Zelda Ocarina of Time
    Survival Horror : Dead Space 2/Resident Evil Rebirth/The Evil Within.
    Action -Infiltration : Batman Arkham City/Splinter Cell 1
    Course : Mario Kart 8/ Forza Horizon 3
    Combat : Super Smash Bros Brawl/ Mortal Kombat XL
    Plateforme : Super Mario Galaxy (3D)
    DK Tropical Freeze (2D)
    Metroidvania : HollowKnight
    populus posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:47 PM
    shao "DK Tropical Freeze meilleur jeu de plateforme 2D je veux rien savoir" + 1000
    spectre posted the 03/23/2020 at 07:06 PM
    Fps: Halo
    Rpg: The Witcher (s), Mass effect (s)
    Sport: burk lol
    Action: Last of us, Hellblade
    Plateforme: pas ma came mais je dirai Ori, Trine
    Mmo: Warframe (s'en est pas un mais je voulais le placer lol).
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre