name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
22
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
kibix971
kibix971
> blog
Yoshi Stranding
La chaine youtube
NCHProductions
nous montre une parodie plutôt bien réalisé de Death Stranding dans l'univers de Mario avec Yoshi en protagoniste.
posted the 11/08/2019 at 03:07 PM by
kibix971
comments (
8
)
spawnini
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 03:18 PM
Super bien
justx
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 03:32 PM
inernet a pas le temps. ca mef ait penser au passage que je dois chopper l'OST de Death stranding
justx
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 03:34 PM
par contre a partir de la minute 3.30 j'ai l'impression que ca spoil un peut je n'en suis pas sur mais.... je connais pas le jeux et j'ai l'impression de decouvrir des trucs
axlenz
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 03:42 PM
Ah ouais c'est bien fait ça! De quoi donner envie aux Pro-N d'acheter une Ps4 et découvrir Death Stranding
#complot #illuminati
kibix971
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 03:44 PM
justx
ça peut être considéré comme du spoil si on est resté vierge de tous trailer depuis la toutes première présentation du jeu, sinon ce sont des choses qu'on a déjà vu dans les différents trailer. Après ça reste très minime.
justx
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 03:45 PM
kibix971
moi j'ai arreter la video justement mais j'ait ropuver ca super quand meme jusque la jreviendrai dessus quand j'aurai avancé dans le jeux
sonilka
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 03:47 PM
J'ai pas tout visionné mais c'est super bien fait. Et ca donne envie de voir un nouveau Yoshi's Island.
yukilin
posted
the 11/08/2019 at 03:47 PM
Excellent
