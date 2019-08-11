profile
Yoshi Stranding
La chaine youtube NCHProductions nous montre une parodie plutôt bien réalisé de Death Stranding dans l'univers de Mario avec Yoshi en protagoniste.



    posted the 11/08/2019 at 03:07 PM by kibix971
    comments (8)
    spawnini posted the 11/08/2019 at 03:18 PM
    Super bien
    justx posted the 11/08/2019 at 03:32 PM

    inernet a pas le temps. ca mef ait penser au passage que je dois chopper l'OST de Death stranding
    justx posted the 11/08/2019 at 03:34 PM
    par contre a partir de la minute 3.30 j'ai l'impression que ca spoil un peut je n'en suis pas sur mais.... je connais pas le jeux et j'ai l'impression de decouvrir des trucs
    axlenz posted the 11/08/2019 at 03:42 PM
    Ah ouais c'est bien fait ça! De quoi donner envie aux Pro-N d'acheter une Ps4 et découvrir Death Stranding #complot #illuminati
    kibix971 posted the 11/08/2019 at 03:44 PM
    justx ça peut être considéré comme du spoil si on est resté vierge de tous trailer depuis la toutes première présentation du jeu, sinon ce sont des choses qu'on a déjà vu dans les différents trailer. Après ça reste très minime.
    justx posted the 11/08/2019 at 03:45 PM
    kibix971
    moi j'ai arreter la video justement mais j'ait ropuver ca super quand meme jusque la jreviendrai dessus quand j'aurai avancé dans le jeux
    sonilka posted the 11/08/2019 at 03:47 PM
    J'ai pas tout visionné mais c'est super bien fait. Et ca donne envie de voir un nouveau Yoshi's Island.
    yukilin posted the 11/08/2019 at 03:47 PM
    Excellent
    citer un membre