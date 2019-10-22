accueil
smashfan
,
eldren
,
minx
,
shanks
,
leonr4
,
testament
name :
Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
platform :
PC
editor :
Electronic Arts
developer :
Respawn Entertainment
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
suzukube
Preview : Star Wars Jedi Fallen va tout déchirer !
Respawn Studio, what else ?
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/
tags :
star wars
posted the 10/22/2019 at 10:11 PM by
suzukube
comments (
9
)
suzukube
posted
the 10/22/2019 at 10:11 PM
EA qui sort de la ShitStorm
guiguif
posted
the 10/22/2019 at 10:14 PM
Qui en doutait a par les rageux ?
mikazaki
posted
the 10/22/2019 at 10:17 PM
leoptymus
posted
the 10/22/2019 at 10:18 PM
ça me conforte dans mon day one
skuldleif
posted
the 10/22/2019 at 10:23 PM
soit jachete day one je fini et je revend direct soit jattend 6 mois qu'il soit present dans l'ea access a 4€/mois
kinectical
posted
the 10/22/2019 at 10:32 PM
guiguif
ces comme cette foutu mode anti ubi soft marre de ce genre de commentaire “ces EA ces de la merde” “ces ubi soft ces de la merde” titanfall 2 a bide a cause de leur foutu mentalité car le jeu est génial autant solo que multi
grievous32
posted
the 10/22/2019 at 10:32 PM
Encore une fois, j'aurai raison, comme toujours
narphe1
posted
the 10/22/2019 at 10:37 PM
et bah .. le mec est super optimiste , ça fait plaisir à entendre ! Je surveillerais les tests de prêts du coup
furtifdor
posted
the 10/22/2019 at 11:13 PM
suzukube
guiguif
mikazaki
Le jeu à l'air d'un classique....Ennuyeux bordel! Puis les éloges dans les prévew pour la saga star wars, j'ai apris à me méfier depuis Star Wars 8!
A voir, mais pour l'instant c'est pas l'embalement, tout comme le prochain film!
A voir, mais pour l'instant c'est pas l'embalement, tout comme le prochain film!