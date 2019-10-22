profile
Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
name : Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : Respawn Entertainment
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
suzukube
suzukube
Preview : Star Wars Jedi Fallen va tout déchirer !
Respawn Studio, what else ?
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/
    tags : star wars
    posted the 10/22/2019 at 10:11 PM by suzukube
    comments (9)
    suzukube posted the 10/22/2019 at 10:11 PM
    EA qui sort de la ShitStorm
    guiguif posted the 10/22/2019 at 10:14 PM
    Qui en doutait a par les rageux ?
    mikazaki posted the 10/22/2019 at 10:17 PM
    leoptymus posted the 10/22/2019 at 10:18 PM
    ça me conforte dans mon day one
    skuldleif posted the 10/22/2019 at 10:23 PM
    soit jachete day one je fini et je revend direct soit jattend 6 mois qu'il soit present dans l'ea access a 4€/mois
    kinectical posted the 10/22/2019 at 10:32 PM
    guiguif ces comme cette foutu mode anti ubi soft marre de ce genre de commentaire “ces EA ces de la merde” “ces ubi soft ces de la merde” titanfall 2 a bide a cause de leur foutu mentalité car le jeu est génial autant solo que multi
    grievous32 posted the 10/22/2019 at 10:32 PM
    Encore une fois, j'aurai raison, comme toujours
    narphe1 posted the 10/22/2019 at 10:37 PM
    et bah .. le mec est super optimiste , ça fait plaisir à entendre ! Je surveillerais les tests de prêts du coup
    furtifdor posted the 10/22/2019 at 11:13 PM
    suzukube guiguif mikazaki Le jeu à l'air d'un classique....Ennuyeux bordel! Puis les éloges dans les prévew pour la saga star wars, j'ai apris à me méfier depuis Star Wars 8!

    A voir, mais pour l'instant c'est pas l'embalement, tout comme le prochain film!
