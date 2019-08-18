profile
Echange Xbox One X contre Ps4 slim +150€
Hello
J ai une One X datant du 29 Juin 2019 avec facture. Je souhaite une ps4 slim et vous ajouter 150€ en cash.
Je suis dans le vaucluse donc possible gard, bouches du rhone...
Merci!!
    posted the 08/18/2019 at 06:22 PM by seb84
    comments (23)
    shinz0 posted the 08/18/2019 at 06:24 PM
    Xbox One X contre une PS4 slim

    Tu préfères pas une PS4 Pro ?
    vfries posted the 08/18/2019 at 06:30 PM
    Je pense que tu peux trouver une slim avec les 150€
    guiguif posted the 08/18/2019 at 06:32 PM
    Lol
    seb84 posted the 08/18/2019 at 06:33 PM
    Ouais en gros je m en fiche de la 4k donc une slim me suffit d'où les 150€ a rajouter ca me semble honnête
    nihv posted the 08/18/2019 at 06:34 PM
    Le mec doit donner une PS4 slim + 150€ ?
    aros posted the 08/18/2019 at 06:35 PM
    nihv
    Faut qu'il puisse s'acheter des jeux avec
    ravyxxs posted the 08/18/2019 at 06:35 PM
    Lol ça brade de l'or contre de l'argent ?
    seb84 posted the 08/18/2019 at 06:37 PM
    nihv ben ouais c choquant?
    raoh38 posted the 08/18/2019 at 06:38 PM
    Oula partir sur des échange de consoles faut pas avoir peur... tu as mieux fait de la vendre et de te récupérer une slim très facilement.
    seb84 posted the 08/18/2019 at 06:41 PM
    Duuuur à vendre les Xbox One... après j ai la garantie et je veux une console garantie en retour
    jenicris posted the 08/18/2019 at 06:42 PM
    seb84 pourquoi ne pas prendre une One S, si c'est du seulement du au fait que tu t'en fous de la 4K?
    flom posted the 08/18/2019 at 06:42 PM
    seb84 une one x contre unenps4 slim est deja un bon deal... les 150€ tu peux les garder franchement.
    seb84 posted the 08/18/2019 at 06:43 PM
    flom lol c est pas moi qui donne les 150 balles c est le mec qui me file la ps4
    seb84 posted the 08/18/2019 at 06:46 PM
    jenicris ouais éventuellement une One S 1To ça passe aussi
    arquion posted the 08/18/2019 at 06:56 PM
    flom
    guiguif posted the 08/18/2019 at 07:05 PM
    seb84 la Pro c'est pas qu'une question de 4k mais surtout de framerate.
    madd posted the 08/18/2019 at 07:06 PM
    Jnai P.T sur ma console, il faudra payer 100€ de plus.
    negan t'es partant ?
    mafacenligne posted the 08/18/2019 at 07:08 PM
    Seb84 j'ai acheter ma slim 199 euros dans un cash converter ,franchement garde la X
    negan posted the 08/18/2019 at 07:29 PM
    madd Garde ta boite a poussière
    nakata posted the 08/18/2019 at 07:37 PM
    Bienvenue dans le bon coté du jeu vidéo brave voisin du sud
    madd posted the 08/18/2019 at 07:38 PM
    negan ahahahahaha
    seb84 posted the 08/18/2019 at 07:41 PM
    Bon ça parle ça parle mais y'a po bcp de clients lol
    suzukube posted the 08/18/2019 at 08:28 PM
    seb84 J'achète ta Xbox One X 150€
