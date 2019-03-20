profile
Jeux Vidéo
251
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
rider288
9
Likes
Likers
rider288
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 60
visites since opening : 64634
rider288 > blog
David Cage tease une annonce pour aujourd'hui.


DLC ? New Jeu ? Une nouvelle démo technique ?
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/20/2019 at 03:17 PM by rider288
    comments (20)
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/20/2019 at 03:18 PM
    Un jeu indé durant le Nintendo Showcase
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/20/2019 at 03:19 PM
    Je veux un DLC de Detroit

    J'aimerais incarner un humain cette fois-ci
    liquidus posted the 03/20/2019 at 03:25 PM
    Y a une rumeur qui parlait de l'arrivée de certains jeux Quantic Dream sur l'Epic Games Store
    xenofamicom posted the 03/20/2019 at 03:27 PM
    Un soutient à Stamida?

    Un retour chez Sony en exclu?

    Ses jeux sur steam, epic store et gamepass?

    Quel suspens insoutenable...
    wilhelm posted the 03/20/2019 at 03:31 PM
    Sa retraite ?
    anakaris posted the 03/20/2019 at 03:31 PM
    Quand il dit que c'est un truc "excitant" tu sais qu'en fait c'est un truc dont tout le monde se battra les couilles.
    shinz0 posted the 03/20/2019 at 03:32 PM
    Portage PC ? Et nouveau multisupport ?
    playstation2008 posted the 03/20/2019 at 03:33 PM
    wilhelm tu m'as tué
    eldren posted the 03/20/2019 at 03:35 PM
    Hâte de voir ça, j'ai adoré Detroit !
    misterpixel posted the 03/20/2019 at 03:35 PM
    Heavy Rain sur l'Epic Game Store, youhou.
    zekk posted the 03/20/2019 at 03:39 PM
    anakaris
    greil93 posted the 03/20/2019 at 03:39 PM
    Encore une affaire judiciaire de la part de ses employés ?
    anakaris posted the 03/20/2019 at 03:47 PM
    greil93 une histoire riche en émotiiiiiioooooon
    tolgafury posted the 03/20/2019 at 03:53 PM
    misterpixel Heavy Rain appartient à Sony non ?
    Après Journey appartient à Sony aussi mais il est dispo sur l'Epic Games Store donc ...Wait and See.
    misterpixel posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:06 PM
    tolgafury Nop, à Quantic Dream : https://trademarks.justia.com/868/17/heavy-86817680.html contrairement à Journey ou encore Detroit.
    liquidus posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:08 PM
    Ah bah les rumeurs qui disaient que les jeux QD allaient débarquer sur l'Epic Games Store...

    https://www.resetera.com/threads/heavy-rain-seemingly-coming-to-pc-via-epic-games-store.106533/
    gantzeur posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:09 PM
    anakaris venant de lui j'ai pas de doute ahah
    ludens23 posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:10 PM
    Son premier jeux vidéo depuis The nomad soul !!!
    nyseko posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:21 PM
    Version PC des derniers jeux QD, clairement.
    misterpixel posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:24 PM
    nyseko "Des derniers jeux"

    De Heavy Rain, dans la mesure où les 2 derniers sont sous la bannière SIE aujourd'hui.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre