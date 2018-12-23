accueil
Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous
Joueur Du Grenier Sur ECCO il est chauds
N'enculer pas les dauphins !
Il m'a tué cet épisode
Fuck le demat
posted the 12/23/2018 at 05:55 PM by
amassous
comments (
19
)
shinz0
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 05:59 PM
Les cartes panini du RPR
amassous
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 06:01 PM
shinz0
Ça j'ai pas compris c'est quoi?
sora78
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 06:08 PM
"Mais personne n'en veux des Xbox"
shinz0
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 06:11 PM
amassous
l'ancien nom du parti politique LR (Les Républicains) et UMP ( Union pour un mouvement populaire)
Ça montre que Joueur Du Grenier avait des goûts de merde en matière de collection
amassous
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 06:15 PM
shinz0
sora78
shinz0
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 06:18 PM
Et Interstellar
amassous
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 06:22 PM
shinz0
sora78
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 06:33 PM
Je viens de finir l'épisode et il était vraiment bon
kabuki
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 06:41 PM
C'est le meilleur
Le "omae wo mou shindeiru" du crabe
amassous
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 06:43 PM
kabuki
sora78
masharu
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 06:45 PM
Parfait je viens de commander ma pizza
killia
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 06:48 PM
à partir de la 9ème minute il part totalement en couille
kabuki
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 06:52 PM
amassous
Le "here come a new challenger : la camera" aussi
J'ai autant rigolais que sur celui de Rambo Nes
yukilin
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 06:53 PM
amassous
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 06:53 PM
kabuki
Et après quand il fait le forain , il a tarpin bien fait
kabuki
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 06:55 PM
amassous
Jean louis le forrain
e3ologue
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 06:59 PM
Vraiment bien celui là
kevisiano
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 07:04 PM
Excellent comme d'hab
melkaba
posted
the 12/23/2018 at 07:32 PM
Je l avais terminé ce jeu à l'époque et c était bien dur !
sora78
sora78
