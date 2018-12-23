Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous > blog
Joueur Du Grenier Sur ECCO il est chauds

N'enculer pas les dauphins !
Il m'a tué cet épisode
Fuck le demat
    posted the 12/23/2018 at 05:55 PM by amassous
    comments (19)
    shinz0 posted the 12/23/2018 at 05:59 PM
    Les cartes panini du RPR
    amassous posted the 12/23/2018 at 06:01 PM
    shinz0 Ça j'ai pas compris c'est quoi?
    sora78 posted the 12/23/2018 at 06:08 PM
    "Mais personne n'en veux des Xbox"
    shinz0 posted the 12/23/2018 at 06:11 PM
    amassous l'ancien nom du parti politique LR (Les Républicains) et UMP ( Union pour un mouvement populaire)

    Ça montre que Joueur Du Grenier avait des goûts de merde en matière de collection
    amassous posted the 12/23/2018 at 06:15 PM
    shinz0
    sora78
    shinz0 posted the 12/23/2018 at 06:18 PM
    Et Interstellar
    amassous posted the 12/23/2018 at 06:22 PM
    shinz0
    sora78 posted the 12/23/2018 at 06:33 PM
    Je viens de finir l'épisode et il était vraiment bon
    kabuki posted the 12/23/2018 at 06:41 PM
    C'est le meilleur

    Le "omae wo mou shindeiru" du crabe
    amassous posted the 12/23/2018 at 06:43 PM
    kabuki
    sora78
    masharu posted the 12/23/2018 at 06:45 PM
    Parfait je viens de commander ma pizza
    killia posted the 12/23/2018 at 06:48 PM
    à partir de la 9ème minute il part totalement en couille
    kabuki posted the 12/23/2018 at 06:52 PM
    amassous Le "here come a new challenger : la camera" aussi

    J'ai autant rigolais que sur celui de Rambo Nes
    yukilin posted the 12/23/2018 at 06:53 PM
    amassous posted the 12/23/2018 at 06:53 PM
    kabuki Et après quand il fait le forain , il a tarpin bien fait
    kabuki posted the 12/23/2018 at 06:55 PM
    amassous Jean louis le forrain
    e3ologue posted the 12/23/2018 at 06:59 PM
    Vraiment bien celui là
    kevisiano posted the 12/23/2018 at 07:04 PM
    Excellent comme d'hab
    melkaba posted the 12/23/2018 at 07:32 PM
    Je l avais terminé ce jeu à l'époque et c était bien dur !
