Deadline : Oscar Isaac sera Solid Snake dans l'adaptation ciné de Metal Gear Solid
On aurait pu penser le projet abandonné depuis le temps mais l'adaptation cinématographique de Metal Gear Solid
est toujours en chantier, et vient même de trouver son acteur principal selon Deadline : Oscar Isaac sera donc le légendaire Solid Snake.
Un acteur bien connu du grand public grâce à la dernière trilogie Star Wars
et qui sera d'ailleurs à l'affiche d'un autre très gros morceau avec le nouveau Dune
à venir en 2021.
Et jusqu'à ordre du contraire, nous aurons toujours à la réalisation Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong Skull Island
) et au scénario Derek Connolly (Jurassic World
) pour une adaptation qui reprendra librement l'univers de la franchise de Konami afin de mieux surprendre les fans. On espère de la bonne façon...
publié le 04/12/2020 à 19:24 par Gamekyo
Après, ça va être dur d'égaler les films déjà dispos (MGS2 et 4)
Il a jamais eu de rôle marquant me concernant.
Grave :/ Je vois venir la bouse...
xenofamicom
En même temps tu as pas tord, y'a tellement de cinématique dans le 2 ,3 et 4 qu'ils sont déjà bien plus complet que n'importe quel film, alors en faire un film, faut vraiment qu'il se concentre sur une partie mais vu que ce sera une adaptation libre, on sent venir le truc qui te résumera bien un jeu en entier en 1H30 et avec du coup pleins de perso et choses en moins..
"He was able to push forward this wave of cinema within games and fuse those things together, and for me, that’s why I chased the movie. I mean, I chased it.
I had just gotten done with Kings of Summer and people were offering me big movies. I was sending the message that I wanted to do a big movie because I grew up on big movies. I was sitting in an executive’s room at Sony, and there was a Metal Gear Solid book on the table and I said, “Oh my God, you have Metal Gear?” And they said, “Yeah but that’s not for you,” more or less. I went to my agents and I was like, “You guys don’t understand how important this is for me, how much I love it, how much I love the tone, the characters, the idiosyncratic nature of what these games were and what they mean to me, and there’s no greater project that I would rather embark upon.” I told my agents and managers that I want to do this movie. I still give them shit about it to this day – and they said, “Dude there’s a lot of stuff that you can get right now. There’s a lot of projects you can chase.”
They were like, “You can’t get this project because the way Hollywood works” – it was in development and there was really no point. It’s very rare sometimes, in that case, to put a director on a piece of development right then, especially a director who at the time was untested in that world, and I said, “You know what? This thing is so important to me I at least need to feel like I tried, that I did everything I could to try and make my version of the movie.”
I was even at a place where I was like, “I don’t care if they steal all of my ideas.” If I can at least have impacted this process in a positive way, I’m going to go for it, and so I spent three months of my life putting together this massive book that basically broke down what Metal Gear is, why it’s important, the problem with video game movies and why they haven’t worked – getting into the active experience versus the passive experience, what these games represent, what Kojima’s voice is, and also distilling what I thought was the essential part of the story.
I spent three months of my life putting together this massive book to say, “This is how important this property is to me, and I don’t care if you don’t hire me. I need to do this for myself, because if you give this to someone else, I just need to be able to say I did everything I could.” So I made that book and it just started going up the ladder, meeting after meeting after meeting after meeting, and eventually, I got the job."
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/why-kong-skull-island-director-chased-video-game-movie-metal-gear-solid-194615/
Et en plus vu que ça risque de pas être un film a petit budet et que ça reste un no name, c'est les producteurs qui auront le dernier mot sur toutes les décisions finales concernant le film.
Quant au scénariste c'est même pas qu'il a rien écrit de génial, c'est qu'il est carrément derrière des scénarios de merdes donc bon...
Et surtout il ne faut pas confondre un mauvais film et un nanar ça n'a rien à voir, c'est pas simple de faire un vrai nanar