Deadline : Oscar Isaac sera Solid Snake dans l'adaptation ciné de Metal Gear Solid

On aurait pu penser le projet abandonné depuis le temps mais l'adaptation cinématographique deest toujours en chantier, et vient même de trouver son acteur principal selon Deadline : Oscar Isaac sera donc le légendaire Solid Snake.Un acteur bien connu du grand public grâce à la dernière trilogieet qui sera d'ailleurs à l'affiche d'un autre très gros morceau avec le nouveauà venir en 2021.Et jusqu'à ordre du contraire, nous aurons toujours à la réalisation Jordan Vogt-Roberts () et au scénario Derek Connolly () pour une adaptation qui reprendra librement l'univers de la franchise de Konami afin de mieux surprendre les fans. On espère de la bonne façon...