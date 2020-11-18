Game Awards 2020 : et les nominés sont...

Les Game Awards, c'est pour la nuit du 10 au 11 décembre et en attendant le show annuel de Geoff Keighley qui sera dans un dispositif particulier pour les habituelles raisons de pandémie, voici la liste des nominés pour cette édition 2020, laissant chacun juger et donner son avis.- Animal Crossing : New Horizons- Doom Eternal- Final Fantasy VII Remake- Ghost of Tsushima- Hades- The Last of Us : Part II- Final Fantasy VII Remake- Ghost of Tsushima- Hades- Half-Life Alyx- The Last of Us : Part II- 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim- Final Fantasy VII Remake- Ghost of Tsushima- Hades- The Last of Us : Part II- Final Fantasy VII Remake- Ghost of Tsushima- Hades- Ori and the Will of the Wisps- The Last of Us : Part II- Doom Eternal- Final Fantasy VII Remake- Hades- Ori and the Will of the Wisps- The Last of Us : Part II- Doom Eternal- Half-Life Alyx- Ghost of Tsushima- Resident Evil 3- The Last of Us : Part II- Ashley Johnson (Ellie dans The Last of Us : Part II)- Laura Bailey (Abby dans The Last of Us : Part II)- Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai dans Ghost of Tsushima)- Logan Cunningham (Hades dans Hades)- Nadji Jeter (Miles dans Spider-Man : Miles Morales)- If Found…- Kentucky Route Zero- Spiritfarer- Tell Me Why- Through the Darkest of Times- Apex Legends- Destiny 2- Call of Duty Warzone- Fortnite- No Man's Sky- Carrion- Fall Guys- Hades- Spelunky 2- Spiritfarer- Among Us- Call of Duty Mobile- Genshin Impact- Legends of Runeterra- Pokemon Cafe Mix- Dreams- Half-Life Alyx- Iron Man VR- Star Wars Squadrons- The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners- Assassin's Creed Valhalla- Grounded- Hyberdot- The Last of Us : Part II- Watch Dogs Legion- Doom Eternal- Hades- Half-Life : Alyx- NiOh 2- Streets of Rage 4- Assassin's Creed Valhalla- Ghost of Tsushima- Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales- Ori and the Will of the Wisps- Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order- The Last of Us : Part II- Final Fantasy VII Remake- Genshin Impact- Persona 5 Royal- Wasteland 3- Yakuza : Like a Dragon- Granblue Fantasy Versus- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate- Street Fighter V Champion Edition- One Punch Man- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]- Animal Crossing : New Horizons- Crash Bandicoot 4- Fall Guys- Mario Kart Live- Minecraft Dungeons- Paper Mario : The Origami King- Crusader Kings III- Desperados III- Gears Tactics- Microsoft Flight Simulator- XCOM Chimera Squadrons- DiRT 5- F1 2020- FIFA 21- NBA 2K21- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2- Animal Crossing : New Horizons- Among Us- Call of Duty Warzone- Fall Guys- Valorant- Carrion- Mortal Shell- Raji : An Ancient Epic- Roki- PhasmophobiaEt petit bonus : le premier jeu à annoncer sa présence lors du show est doncavec un visuel pour teaser un nouveau stage.