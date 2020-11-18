Game Awards 2020 : et les nominés sont...

Les Game Awards, c'est pour la nuit du 10 au 11 décembre et en attendant le show annuel de Geoff Keighley qui sera dans un dispositif particulier pour les habituelles raisons de pandémie, voici la liste des nominés pour cette édition 2020, laissant chacun juger et donner son avis.
Le Jeu de l'Année 2020
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us : Part II
Meilleur Game Design
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life Alyx
- The Last of Us : Part II
Meilleure Narration
- 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us : Part II
Meilleure Direction Artistique
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us : Part II
Meilleure OST
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us : Part II
Meilleure ambiance sonore
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us : Part II
Meilleur Doublage
- Ashley Johnson (Ellie dans The Last of Us : Part II)
- Laura Bailey (Abby dans The Last of Us : Part II)
- Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai dans Ghost of Tsushima)
- Logan Cunningham (Hades dans Hades)
- Nadji Jeter (Miles dans Spider-Man : Miles Morales)
Meilleur Impact pour le média
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times
Meilleur Suivi
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Meilleur Jeu Indé
- Carrion
- Fall Guys
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Meilleur Jeu Mobile
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix
Meilleur Jeu VR/AR
- Dreams
- Half-Life Alyx
- Iron Man VR
- Star Wars Squadrons
- The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners
Meilleurs efforts sur les options d'accessibilité
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyberdot
- The Last of Us : Part II
- Watch Dogs Legion
Meilleur Jeu : Action
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life : Alyx
- NiOh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Meilleur Jeu : Action/Aventure
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order
- The Last of Us : Part II
Meilleur Jeu : RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza : Like a Dragon
Meilleur Jeu : Combat
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- One Punch Man
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Meilleur Jeu : Familial
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4
- Fall Guys
- Mario Kart Live
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario : The Origami King
Meilleur Jeu : Simulation/Tactical/STR
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM Chimera Squadrons
Meilleur Jeu : Sport/Course
- DiRT 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Meilleur Jeu : Multijoueur
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fall Guys
- Valorant
Meilleur Premier Jeu pour un studio indé
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji : An Ancient Epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
Et petit bonus : le premier jeu à annoncer sa présence lors du show est donc Among Us
avec un visuel pour teaser un nouveau stage.
Et juste ce qui m'intéresse
shanks Quelle année quand même. Tellement d'évènements qu'elle est vite passée... Quand je vois ton commentaire donnant le jeu qui gagne pour chaque catégorie, j'ai l'impression d'être à hier quand tu l'as fait pour 2019
Laura Bailey ne gagnera pas, ça c'est sûr
Uematsu meilleure ost même si Hades a été top.
Comment peut-on avoir pondu une OST aussi unique et marqué que celle du 1er et finir avec ce copypasta insipide pour le 2ème ?
Je comprend juste pas, il y a pas un thème que j'ai retenu, c'est hallucinant.
Rien que l'année passée t'as eu la XBOX Series X et le premier jeu PS5
C'était horrible l'année dernière, une arnaque pure, même avec un new trailer de RE8 et GoW 2 je regarde pas.
Je me le demande aussi car c'est vraiment de la merde et en plus c'est juste un show pour leurs GOTY pas pour le Goty de l'année.
RE 2 est devant Sekiro normalement l'année dernière pour la presse international, la couille aussi avec Uncharted 4 et Overwatch lol