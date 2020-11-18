recherche
Game Awards 2020 : et les nominés sont...
Les Game Awards, c'est pour la nuit du 10 au 11 décembre et en attendant le show annuel de Geoff Keighley qui sera dans un dispositif particulier pour les habituelles raisons de pandémie, voici la liste des nominés pour cette édition 2020, laissant chacun juger et donner son avis.

Le Jeu de l'Année 2020
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us : Part II

Meilleur Game Design
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life Alyx
- The Last of Us : Part II

Meilleure Narration
- 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us : Part II

Meilleure Direction Artistique
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us : Part II

Meilleure OST
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us : Part II

Meilleure ambiance sonore
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us : Part II

Meilleur Doublage
- Ashley Johnson (Ellie dans The Last of Us : Part II)
- Laura Bailey (Abby dans The Last of Us : Part II)
- Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai dans Ghost of Tsushima)
- Logan Cunningham (Hades dans Hades)
- Nadji Jeter (Miles dans Spider-Man : Miles Morales)

Meilleur Impact pour le média
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times

Meilleur Suivi
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky

Meilleur Jeu Indé
- Carrion
- Fall Guys
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer

Meilleur Jeu Mobile
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix

Meilleur Jeu VR/AR
- Dreams
- Half-Life Alyx
- Iron Man VR
- Star Wars Squadrons
- The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners

Meilleurs efforts sur les options d'accessibilité
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyberdot
- The Last of Us : Part II
- Watch Dogs Legion

Meilleur Jeu : Action
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life : Alyx
- NiOh 2
- Streets of Rage 4

Meilleur Jeu : Action/Aventure
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order
- The Last of Us : Part II

Meilleur Jeu : RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza : Like a Dragon

Meilleur Jeu : Combat
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- One Punch Man
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Meilleur Jeu : Familial
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4
- Fall Guys
- Mario Kart Live
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario : The Origami King

Meilleur Jeu : Simulation/Tactical/STR
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM Chimera Squadrons

Meilleur Jeu : Sport/Course
- DiRT 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Meilleur Jeu : Multijoueur
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fall Guys
- Valorant

Meilleur Premier Jeu pour un studio indé
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji : An Ancient Epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia


Et petit bonus : le premier jeu à annoncer sa présence lors du show est donc Among Us avec un visuel pour teaser un nouveau stage.

publié le 18/11/2020 à 22:25 par Gamekyo
commentaires (28)
losz publié le 18/11/2020 à 22:30
Pas dur de deviner le GOTY
shanks publié le 18/11/2020 à 22:32
Rituel donc
Et juste ce qui m'intéresse

N'empêche, quand on voit la liste, on remarque à quel point y a pas eu beaucoup de sorties cette année. Quelques poids lourds mais tu sens que la pandémie a bien frappé le calendrier.
lion93 publié le 18/11/2020 à 22:34
shanks meilleur narration 13 sentinels est loin devant TLOU2 va jouer au jeu
marcus62 publié le 18/11/2020 à 22:34
J'ai voté uniquement pour les catégories qui m'intéresse
shanks publié le 18/11/2020 à 22:36
lion93
Il est dans ma Wish List pour plus tard

J'aimerais bien une version Switch
neves publié le 18/11/2020 à 22:39
Toujours pas de Picross
isora publié le 18/11/2020 à 22:42
Naughty dog fait déjà de la place pour les trophées.
dalbog publié le 18/11/2020 à 22:47
TLOU2 a trop de nominations, d'habitude ils aiment bien partager les récompenses et le Goty
axlenz publié le 18/11/2020 à 22:49
One Punch Man nominé dans Meilleur jeu de combat



shanks Quelle année quand même. Tellement d'évènements qu'elle est vite passée... Quand je vois ton commentaire donnant le jeu qui gagne pour chaque catégorie, j'ai l'impression d'être à hier quand tu l'as fait pour 2019
icebergbrulant publié le 18/11/2020 à 22:54
Meilleure doubleuse...
...
...

Laura Bailey ne gagnera pas, ça c'est sûr
nosphor68 publié le 18/11/2020 à 22:56
Y’en a certains qui vont tomber de haut pendant et après les Game Awards
truffocaca publié le 18/11/2020 à 22:59
Cette grosse daube de Carrion dans les no ines Indes... Ça montre à quel point cette année 2020 à été pauvre de ce côté ci
sorow publié le 18/11/2020 à 22:59
C'est un point de vue tout a fait personnel mais même si il n'avait aucunes chances de remporter le prix, rapport au public réduit auquel il s'adresse (pour l'instant ?), je suis déçu de ne pas voir HL Alyx dans les Goty. Et ça me bute de le dire tellement j'ai consacré une bonne partie de ma vie de gaymheure a chier sur la série
maxleresistant publié le 18/11/2020 à 22:59
Among Us a intérêt de gagner meilleur jeu multi !!!
truffocaca publié le 18/11/2020 à 23:02
Aucune chance ça sera fall guys
gatsuborne publié le 18/11/2020 à 23:13
Il est où Dreams?
sora78 publié le 18/11/2020 à 23:19
Putain Ghost Of Tsushima qui n'est pas dnas la meilleure OST mais TLOU II oui
ostream publié le 18/11/2020 à 23:23
On peut me rappeler pourquoi on donne autant d'importance à ce show ?
lz publié le 18/11/2020 à 23:40
Bon bah GOTY 2020 TLOU 2 sans aucun doute et évidemment mérité
wickette publié le 18/11/2020 à 23:42
Le multijoueur de animal crossing est une bouse.

Uematsu meilleure ost même si Hades a été top.
populus publié le 18/11/2020 à 23:44
J'ai du mal à comprendre pourquoi on cite Last of Us 2 dans la meilleure OST sachant qu'elle est pas mauvaise mais bien trop discrète pour pas dire presque inexistante..
raioh publié le 19/11/2020 à 00:00
Populus : Quelle déception cette OST bordel.
Comment peut-on avoir pondu une OST aussi unique et marqué que celle du 1er et finir avec ce copypasta insipide pour le 2ème ?
Je comprend juste pas, il y a pas un thème que j'ai retenu, c'est hallucinant.
populus publié le 19/11/2020 à 00:04
raioh Ouais totalement d'accord, la musique est totalement passée à la trappe dans le 2 ! Et même les petites musiques d'ambiance du 1 qui était sympa bah ya plus rien dans le 2
nosphor68 publié le 19/11/2020 à 00:07
populus l’OST du premier TLOU était largement plus fournie et d’une grande qualité (en plus d’être marquante)
mrvince publié le 19/11/2020 à 00:11
Hades > All. Dans chaque catégorie ou il est nommé.
evasnake publié le 19/11/2020 à 00:46
ostream Peut etre parce que chaque année tu as des annonces de dingue

Rien que l'année passée t'as eu la XBOX Series X et le premier jeu PS5
marchand2sable publié le 19/11/2020 à 00:59
Le retour du show des P4 où il se passe rien pour une remise de prix digne d'un pq a mettre dans sa chambre...

C'était horrible l'année dernière, une arnaque pure, même avec un new trailer de RE8 et GoW 2 je regarde pas.

ostream

Je me le demande aussi car c'est vraiment de la merde et en plus c'est juste un show pour leurs GOTY pas pour le Goty de l'année.

RE 2 est devant Sekiro normalement l'année dernière pour la presse international, la couille aussi avec Uncharted 4 et Overwatch lol
grundbeld publié le 19/11/2020 à 01:47
J'aimerais que Doom gagne le GOTY.
