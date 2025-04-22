vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 04/22/2025
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
articles : 295
visites since opening : 464961
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 15 / 2025

Semaine 15 : du 07/04/2025 au 12/04/2025

1) Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) / =
2) Astro Bot (PS5) / =
3) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / =
4) Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) / Retour
5) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / Retour / -1


PS5
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Astro Bot
Split fiction

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Minecraft
Read Dead Redemption 2

XSeriesX
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Monster Hunter Wilds
Split Fiction

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe"
Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition
Super Mario Party Jamboree

PC
Farming Simulator 25
Assassin's Creed Shadows : C.E
Minecraft Java & Bedrock

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 04/22/2025 at 02:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    cyr posted the 04/22/2025 at 02:32 PM
    Il va y avoir du changement bientôt....
    kujiraldine posted the 04/22/2025 at 02:43 PM
    C'est quelle édition "Assassin's Creed Shadows : C.E" ?
