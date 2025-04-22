PS5 Semaine 15 : du 07/04/2025 au 12/04/2025
1) Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) / =
2) Astro Bot (PS5) / =
3) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / =
4) Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) / Retour
5) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / Retour / -1
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Astro Bot
Split fiction
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Minecraft
Read Dead Redemption 2
XSeriesX
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Monster Hunter Wilds
Split Fiction
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe"
Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition
Super Mario Party Jamboree
PC
Farming Simulator 25
Assassin's Creed Shadows : C.E
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 04/22/2025 at 02:10 PM by nicolasgourry