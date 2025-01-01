Top 5 Gamekyo : Meilleurs jeux avec Mecha

3) 6 Points

Titanfall 2



Armored Core VI : Fires of Rubicon



Metal Gear Solid



2) Xenoblade Chronicles X / 8 Points



1) Zone of the Enders : The 2nd Runner / 13 Points



Mention honorable, Meilleurs Jeux avec Mecha avec 5 Points : 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------