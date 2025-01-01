Meilleurs Jeux avec Mecha
Top 5 Gamekyo : Meilleurs jeux avec Mecha
3) 6 Points
Titanfall 2
Armored Core VI : Fires of Rubicon
Metal Gear Solid
2) Xenoblade Chronicles X / 8 Points
1) Zone of the Enders : The 2nd Runner / 13 Points
Mention honorable, Meilleurs Jeux avec Mecha avec 5 Points : 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
Merci aux 22 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
posted the 03/22/2025 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry