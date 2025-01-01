Gamekyo au TOP
[Résultat] Top 5 / Meilleurs Jeux avec Mecha / Gamekyo


Top 5 Gamekyo : Meilleurs jeux avec Mecha


3) 6 Points
Titanfall 2

Armored Core VI : Fires of Rubicon

Metal Gear Solid


2) Xenoblade Chronicles X / 8 Points


1) Zone of the Enders : The 2nd Runner / 13 Points

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mention honorable, Meilleurs Jeux avec Mecha avec 5 Points : 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim


Merci aux 22 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Meilleurs Jeux avec Mecha
    posted the 03/22/2025 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    soulfull posted the 03/22/2025 at 02:14 PM
    Zone of the enders 2 le mérite amplement. J'avais aussi voté pour lui. Trés trés dommage de ne toujours pas pouvoir profiter des doublages jap mais je compte bien le ne refaire cette année en tous cas.
