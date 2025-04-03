vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 03/04/2025
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 288
visites since opening : 455667
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 8 / 2025

Semaine 8 : du 17/02/2025 au 22/02/2025

1) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / +2
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / +1
3) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / -2
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
5) EA SPORTS FC 25 (Switch) / Retour


PS5
EA SPORTS FC 25
Like a dragon : Pirate yakusa in Hawaii
Kingdom come : Deliverance II

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
NBA 2K25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6

XSeriesX
Avowed - Prenium Edition Steelbook
Kingdom come : Deliverance II
EA SPORTS FC 25

XOne
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy

Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Like a dragon : Pirate yakusa in Hawaii - Steelbook Edition
Farming Simulator 25
N.C.

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/04/2025 at 07:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    shido posted the 03/04/2025 at 07:28 PM
    bizarre, certains disaient que chez Nintendo , on joue pas a fifa
    e3ologue posted the 03/04/2025 at 09:49 PM
    shido Le pire c'est pas ça, mais que le jeu était gratuit pendant 1 semaine pour les abonnés switch online, donc comment le jeu se vend mieux que d'habitude dessus en physique, je comprends rien
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo