PS5 Semaine 8 : du 17/02/2025 au 22/02/2025
1) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / +2
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / +1
3) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / -2
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
5) EA SPORTS FC 25 (Switch) / Retour
EA SPORTS FC 25
Like a dragon : Pirate yakusa in Hawaii
Kingdom come : Deliverance II
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
NBA 2K25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
XSeriesX
Avowed - Prenium Edition Steelbook
Kingdom come : Deliverance II
EA SPORTS FC 25
XOne
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
Like a dragon : Pirate yakusa in Hawaii - Steelbook Edition
Farming Simulator 25
N.C.
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
