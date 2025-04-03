

Semaine 8 : du 17/02/2025 au 22/02/2025



1) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / +2

2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / +1

3) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / -2

4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1

5) EA SPORTS FC 25 (Switch) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.