Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
1
Like
Likers
screen name : gat
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/gat
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 01/01/2025
last update : 02/22/2025
description : Un groupe qui sera consacré à différent "Top".
tags :
articles : 14
visites since opening : 18875
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 2
[Résultat] Top 5 / Meilleurs Rail Shooter / Gamekyo


Top 5 Gamekyo : Rail Shooter


J'ai fait le classement en fonction par catégories de point.

5) 3 Points
Killer 7
Virtua Cop
Child of Eden
House of the dead
Sin & punishment
Sin & punishment 2
Dead Space Extraction
Lylat Wars -Star Fox 64-
Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles


4) 4 Points
Panzer Dragoon
Confidential mission
The house of dead overkill


3) 5 Points
Rez

Panzer Dragon Orta

Die Hard Trilogy


2) 6 Points
The House Of The Dead 2

Virtua Cop 2

Vampire Night


1) Time Crisis II / 9 Points

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mention honorable, Meilleurs Rail Shooter avec 2 Points :
Ninja assault / Terminator 2 -arcade- / Time crisis / Ghost squad / Crisis Zone / Resident Evil The Umbrella Chronicles / Jurassic park -The lost world-


Merci aux 23 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Meilleurs Rail Shooter
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/22/2025 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    rickles posted the 02/22/2025 at 01:46 PM
    Personne n'a cité New Pokemon Snap = immense fail.
    kidicarus posted the 02/22/2025 at 02:02 PM
    rickles je n'y ai pas pensé

    Que de souvenir sur N64, mais je n'ai toujours pas deblisté ma version Switch.
    rickles posted the 02/22/2025 at 02:35 PM
    kidicarus Dilemme. C'est un bon jeu à avoir sous blister pour la collec, par contre il faut l'avoir fait. C'est le jeu parfait, car tu peux faire des sessions courtes mais en même temps il est tellement passionnant qu'il va te durer des mois. Et en plus, il est addictif. Fais-le vite pour profiter des options en ligne parce que les autocollants et filtres sont vraiment cool.

    mon test et les mentions de pokemon snap sur mon blog avec photos perso :

    https://www.gamekyo.com/review15732_new-pokemon-snap.html#rickles />
    https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/16/1/1681683039-img-3651.png />
    https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/16/1/1681683040-img-2806.jpg
    losz posted the 02/22/2025 at 03:16 PM
    rickles C'est trop niche pokemon snap, à part être un fan hardcore, voila photographié des pokemon, perso osef...
