Top 5 Gamekyo : Rail Shooter
J'ai fait le classement en fonction par catégories de point.
5) 3 Points
Killer 7
Virtua Cop
Child of Eden
House of the dead
Sin & punishment
Sin & punishment 2
Dead Space Extraction
Lylat Wars -Star Fox 64-
Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles
4) 4 Points
Panzer Dragoon
Confidential mission
The house of dead overkill
3) 5 Points
Rez
Panzer Dragon Orta
Die Hard Trilogy
2) 6 Points
The House Of The Dead 2
Virtua Cop 2
Vampire Night
1) Time Crisis II / 9 Points
Mention honorable, Meilleurs Rail Shooter avec 2 Points :
Merci aux 23 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
Ninja assault / Terminator 2 -arcade- / Time crisis / Ghost squad / Crisis Zone / Resident Evil The Umbrella Chronicles / Jurassic park -The lost world-
posted the 02/22/2025 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
