Top 5 Gamekyo : Rail Shooter

5) 3 Points

Killer 7

Virtua Cop

Child of Eden

House of the dead

Sin & punishment

Sin & punishment 2

Dead Space Extraction

Lylat Wars -Star Fox 64-

Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles

4) 4 Points

Panzer Dragoon

Confidential mission

The house of dead overkill

3) 5 Points

Rez



Panzer Dragon Orta



Die Hard Trilogy



2) 6 Points

The House Of The Dead 2



Virtua Cop 2



Vampire Night



1) Time Crisis II / 9 Points



Mention honorable, Meilleurs Rail Shooter avec 2 Points :

Ninja assault / Terminator 2 -arcade- / Time crisis / Ghost squad / Crisis Zone / Resident Evil The Umbrella Chronicles / Jurassic park -The lost world-

J'ai fait le classement en fonction par catégories de point.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------