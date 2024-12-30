PS5 Semaine 51 : du 09/12/2024 au 14/12/2024
1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
4) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / =
5) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / Retour
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Astro Bot
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
NBA2K25
XSeriesX
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Indiana Jones et le Cercle ancien
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
The Crew Motorfest
Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Sports
PC
Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 - Collector's Edition
Indiana Jones et le Cercle ancien - Collector's Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
