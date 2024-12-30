

Semaine 51 : du 09/12/2024 au 14/12/2024



1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =

2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

4) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / =

5) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6EA SPORTS FC 25Astro BotEA SPORTS FC 25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6NBA2K25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6EA SPORTS FC 25Indiana Jones et le Cercle ancienHogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionThe Crew MotorfestSuper Mario Party JamboreeMario Kart 8 DeluxeNintendo Switch SportsFarming Simulator 25Farming Simulator 25 - Collector's EditionIndiana Jones et le Cercle ancien - Collector's EditionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.