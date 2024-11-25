PS5 Semaine 46 : du 04/11/2024 au 09/11/2024
1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =
2) Farming Simulator 25 (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =
4) Mario & Luigi : Brothership (Switch) / -2
5) Dragon Quest III : HD-2D REMAKE (Switch) / Nouveau
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Farming Simulator 25
EA SPORTS FC 25
PS4
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
GTA V - Prenium Edition
XSeriesX
Farming Simulator 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle
EA SPORTS FC 25
XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Hogwarts Legacy
Switch
Mario & Luigi : Brothership
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Dragon Quest III : HD-2D REMAKE
PC
Farming Simulator 25 Collector's Edition
Farming Simulator 25
Empire Of The Ants - Limited Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 11/25/2024 at 07:00 PM by nicolasgourry
Au final, DQ est surtout une licence qui cartonne au Japon et qui a toujours eu des ventes modestes en dehors.