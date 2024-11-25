

Semaine 46 : du 04/11/2024 au 09/11/2024



1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =

2) Farming Simulator 25 (PS5) / Nouveau

3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =

4) Mario & Luigi : Brothership (Switch) / -2

5) Dragon Quest III : HD-2D REMAKE (Switch) / Nouveau

S.E.L.L.

Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.