vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
280
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
8
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 11/25/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 274
visites since opening : 435093
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 46 / 2024

Semaine 46 : du 04/11/2024 au 09/11/2024

1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =
2) Farming Simulator 25 (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =
4) Mario & Luigi : Brothership (Switch) / -2
5) Dragon Quest III : HD-2D REMAKE (Switch) / Nouveau


PS5
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Farming Simulator 25
EA SPORTS FC 25

PS4
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
GTA V - Prenium Edition

XSeriesX
Farming Simulator 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle
EA SPORTS FC 25

XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Hogwarts Legacy

Switch
Mario & Luigi : Brothership
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Dragon Quest III : HD-2D REMAKE

PC
Farming Simulator 25 Collector's Edition
Farming Simulator 25
Empire Of The Ants - Limited Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 11/25/2024 at 07:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    khazawi posted the 11/25/2024 at 07:45 PM
    La version PS5 de DQ pas dans le top 10. La version Switch 5e.
    Au final, DQ est surtout une licence qui cartonne au Japon et qui a toujours eu des ventes modestes en dehors.
