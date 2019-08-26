

Semaine 29 : du 15/07/2024 au 20/07/2024



1) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / =

4) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / +1

5) Animal Crossing (Switch) / -1

S.E.L.L.

Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree EditionSpider-man 2Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de PoudlardEA Sprots FC 24Hogwarts LegacyCall of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenAssassin's Creed mirage - Deluxe EditionCall of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenCyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate EditionHogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionRed Dead Redemption 2Luigi's mansion 2 HDMario Kart 8 DeluxeSuper Mario Bros. WonderEA Sports FC 24Minecraft Java & BedrockFootball Manager 2024Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.