PS5 Semaine 29 : du 15/07/2024 au 20/07/2024
1) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / =
4) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / +1
5) Animal Crossing (Switch) / -1
(4ème semaine consécutive pour Luigi's mansion 2 HD en 1er place).
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
Spider-man 2
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
Hogwarts Legacy
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
XSeriesX
Assassin's Creed mirage - Deluxe Edition
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
EA Sports FC 24
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Football Manager 2024
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
