Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 07/29/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 257
visites since opening : 409915
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 29 / 2024

Semaine 29 : du 15/07/2024 au 20/07/2024

1) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / =
4) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / +1
5) Animal Crossing (Switch) / -1

(4ème semaine consécutive pour Luigi's mansion 2 HD en 1er place).


PS5
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
Spider-man 2
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard

PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
Hogwarts Legacy
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen

XSeriesX
Assassin's Creed mirage - Deluxe Edition
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PC
EA Sports FC 24
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Football Manager 2024

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 07/29/2024 at 01:25 PM by nicolasgourry
