PS5 Semaine 25 : du 17/06/2024 au 23/06/2024
1) Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s Edition (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
4) Paper Mario Remake (Switch) / -3
5) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / -2
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s Edition
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
EA Sprots FC 24
PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
F1 24
GTA V - Prenium Edition
XSeriesX
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s Edition
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
XOne
Red Dead Redemption 2
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Paper Mario Remake
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s Edition
Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition
Final Fantasy XIV Online - 10TH Anniversary Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
Bonus : Classement en Volume
posted the 07/01/2024 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
Pour le classement en volume, c'est bien le jeu de base qui est en tête et non le collector (10e) : https://www.radiofrance.fr/franceculture/podcasts/soft-power/la-silicon-valley-en-mutation-l-olympiade-culturelle-la-culture-au-coeur-des-jeux-de-paris-2024-5360452