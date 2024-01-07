

Semaine 25 : du 17/06/2024 au 23/06/2024



1) Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s Edition (PS5) / Nouveau

2) Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition (PS5) / Nouveau

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1

4) Paper Mario Remake (Switch) / -3

5) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / -2

S.E.L.L.

Bonus : Classement en Volume



Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s EditionElden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree EditionEA Sprots FC 24EA Sprots FC 24F1 24GTA V - Prenium EditionElden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s EditionElden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree EditionCyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate EditionRed Dead Redemption 2Hogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionMario Kart 8 DeluxePaper Mario RemakeSuper Mario Bros. WonderElden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s EditionHomeworld 3 - Collector's EditionFinal Fantasy XIV Online - 10TH Anniversary EditionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.