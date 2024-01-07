vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 25 / 2024

Semaine 25 : du 17/06/2024 au 23/06/2024

1) Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s Edition (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
4) Paper Mario Remake (Switch) / -3
5) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / -2


PS5
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s Edition
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
EA Sprots FC 24

PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
F1 24
GTA V - Prenium Edition

XSeriesX
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s Edition
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition

XOne
Red Dead Redemption 2
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Paper Mario Remake
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PC
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s Edition
Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition
Final Fantasy XIV Online - 10TH Anniversary Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.

Bonus : Classement en Volume
    posted the 07/01/2024 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    kujiraldine posted the 07/01/2024 at 01:27 PM
    Le premier de la semaine, c'est le collector de Elden Ring Erdtree ???? Purée! Soit il marche de ouf, soit le marché est endormi en ce moment. On a accès aux chiffres de vente ou juste au classement ?
    khazawi posted the 07/01/2024 at 01:42 PM
    kujiraldine le classement du SELL est fait avec le valeur et non le volume sans avoir les chiffres.
    Pour le classement en volume, c'est bien le jeu de base qui est en tête et non le collector (10e) : https://www.radiofrance.fr/franceculture/podcasts/soft-power/la-silicon-valley-en-mutation-l-olympiade-culturelle-la-culture-au-coeur-des-jeux-de-paris-2024-5360452
