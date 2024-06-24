vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 24 / 2024

Semaine 24 : du 10/06/2024 au 15/06/2024

1) Paper Mario Remake (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / +2
4) Spider-man 2 (PS5) / =
5) Princess Peach : Showtime ! (Switch) / Retour


PS5
Spider-Man 2
F1 24
Shin Megami Tensei V : Vengeance

PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
F1 24
Gran Turismo 7

XSeriesX
F1 24
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
Assassin's Creed mirage - Deluxe Edition

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
Paper Mario Remake
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PC
Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe Colletion
Pro Cycling Manager 2024

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 06/24/2024 at 04:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 06/24/2024 at 04:33 PM
    BOUHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA c'est ça le top physique ? J'préfère encore le TOP démat
    suzukube posted the 06/24/2024 at 04:35 PM
    Heureusement Nintendo est là pour sauver le paysage vidéoludique français. Merci le petit artisan !
