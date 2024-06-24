PS5 Semaine 24 : du 10/06/2024 au 15/06/2024
1) Paper Mario Remake (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / +2
4) Spider-man 2 (PS5) / =
5) Princess Peach : Showtime ! (Switch) / Retour
Spider-Man 2
F1 24
Shin Megami Tensei V : Vengeance
PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
F1 24
Gran Turismo 7
XSeriesX
F1 24
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
Assassin's Creed mirage - Deluxe Edition
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Paper Mario Remake
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe Colletion
Pro Cycling Manager 2024
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
