

Semaine 05 : du 29/01/2024 au 03/02/2024



1) Suicide Squad : Kill the justice league (PS5) / Nouveau

2) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / +1

3) Tekken 8 : Launch Editon (PS5) / -1

4) Tekken 8 (PS5) / -3

5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.