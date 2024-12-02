PS5 Semaine 05 : du 29/01/2024 au 03/02/2024
1) Suicide Squad : Kill the justice league (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / +1
3) Tekken 8 : Launch Editon (PS5) / -1
4) Tekken 8 (PS5) / -3
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
PS4
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA Sports FC 24
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red dead redemption 2
Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Sport
PC
Granblue fantasy : Relink - Day One Edition
Tekken 8 : Launch Editon
Stars Wars Jedi : Survivor
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
