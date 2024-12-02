vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
277
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 02/12/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 233
visites since opening : 370076
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 05 / 2024

Semaine 05 : du 29/01/2024 au 03/02/2024

1) Suicide Squad : Kill the justice league (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / +1
3) Tekken 8 : Launch Editon (PS5) / -1
4) Tekken 8 (PS5) / -3
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour


PS5
Suicide Squad : Kill the justice league
Tekken 8 : Launch Editon
Tekken 8

PS4
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA Sports FC 24
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
Suicide Squad : Kill the justice league
Tekken 8 : Launch Editon
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red dead redemption 2

Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Sport

PC
Granblue fantasy : Relink - Day One Edition
Tekken 8 : Launch Editon
Stars Wars Jedi : Survivor

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/12/2024 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo