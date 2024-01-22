vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 02 / 2024

Semaine 02 : du 08/01/2024 au 13/01/2024

1) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / +3
2) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / -1
3) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / =
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -2
5) Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) / Retour


PS5
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
EA Sports FC 24
Gran Turismo 7

PS4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA SPORTS FC 24
STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Sports

PC
STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
