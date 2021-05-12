Les 100 meilleurs jeux des 30 dernières années
100. Kentucky Route Zero
99. Warioware Inc : Mega Microgames
98. Starcraft
97. God of War ( 2018 )
96. Persona 5
95. Outrun 2006: Coast 2 Coast
94. The Sims
93. Yakuza 0
92. Fez
91. Team Fortress 2
90. Papers, Please
89. System Shock
88. Fallout 3
87. The Legend of Zelda : The Wind Waker
86. Half-Life : Alyx
85. Thief : The Dark Project
84. The Elder Scrolls III : Morrowind
83. Uncharted 2 : Among Thieves
82. Metal Gear Solid 3 : Snake Eater
81. Super Mario Galaxy 2
80. Street Fighter IV
79. Tomb Raider
78. Fortnite
77. Bayonetta
76. Immortality
75. Katamari Damacy
74. Demon’s Souls
73. The Last Guardian
72. Mario Kart 64
71. Resident Evil
70. The Last of Us Part II
69. Silent Hill 2
68. Baldur’s Gate II : Shadows of Amn
67. Chrono Trigger
66. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
65. Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
64. Halo 3
63. Shenmue
62. XCOM : UFO Defense
61. Red Dead Redemption
60. XCOM : Enemy Unknown
59. Advance Wars
58. The Witness
57. Hitman (2016)
56. Rez
55. Castlevania: Symphony of The Night
54. Mario Kart 8
53. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
52. Inside
51. Ico
50. Grand Theft Auto V
49. Quake
48. Mass Effect 2
47. Metal Gear Solid V : The Phantom Pain
46. Pokemon Red and Blue
45. Into the Breach
44. Civilization II
43. What Remains of Edith Finch
42. Hollow Knight
41. Super Mario Odyssey
40. Dishonored 2
39. Street Fighter II : Turbo
38. Return of the Obra Dinn
37. Hades
36. Slay the Spire
35. Metroid Prime
34. Spelunky
33. Journey
32. Disco Elyisium
31. World of Warcraft
30. Half-Life
29. Tetris Effect
28. Red Dead Redemption 2
27. Super Metroid
26. The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim
25. Metal Gear Solid
24. GoldenEye 007
23. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
22. Portal 2
21. Bioshock
20. The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
19. Outer Wilds
18. Grand Theft Auto III
17. Shadow of the Colossus
16. Deus Ex
15. The Last of Us
14. Final Fantasy VII
13. Minecraft
12. Bloodborne
11. Super Mario Galaxy
10. Doom
9. Elden Ring
8. Portal
7. Half-Life 2
6. Halo : Combat Evolved
5. Resident Evil 4
4. The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time
3. Super Mario 64
2. Dark Souls
1. The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
D'après EDGE
Cocoon – 9 (indé)
Chants of Sennaar – 9 (indé)
Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Liberty – 8
Mediterranea Inferno – 8
Finity – 8 (indé)
Lies of P – 7
Mortal Kombat 1 – 7
Gunbrella – 7 (indé)
Sea of Stars – 7 (indé)
Starfield – 6
The Crew : Motorfest – 6
Eternights – 5 (indé)
PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
NintendoEverything
posted the 10/07/2023 at 07:25 AM by nicolasgourry
Par contre j'accepte pas TW3 qui est seulement 23ème.
Par exemple, Halo CE avec les critères d'aujourd'hui a clairement vieillit, ses suites : Halo 2, 3 et Reach sont objectivement meilleures. Mais l'impact du premier mérite un meilleur classement
Il suffit de voir le gameplay, et il n’y a rien d’étonnant, ce n’était pas un point fort, loin de là !
M'enfin bon, tous est subjectif.
Mais avec un leveldesign inexistant ou presque.