Les 100 meilleurs jeux des 30 dernières années

100. Kentucky Route Zero

99. Warioware Inc : Mega Microgames

98. Starcraft

97. God of War ( 2018 )

96. Persona 5

95. Outrun 2006: Coast 2 Coast

94. The Sims

93. Yakuza 0

92. Fez

91. Team Fortress 2

90. Papers, Please

89. System Shock

88. Fallout 3

87. The Legend of Zelda : The Wind Waker

86. Half-Life : Alyx

85. Thief : The Dark Project

84. The Elder Scrolls III : Morrowind

83. Uncharted 2 : Among Thieves

82. Metal Gear Solid 3 : Snake Eater

81. Super Mario Galaxy 2

80. Street Fighter IV

79. Tomb Raider

78. Fortnite

77. Bayonetta

76. Immortality

75. Katamari Damacy

74. Demon’s Souls

73. The Last Guardian

72. Mario Kart 64

71. Resident Evil

70. The Last of Us Part II

69. Silent Hill 2

68. Baldur’s Gate II : Shadows of Amn

67. Chrono Trigger

66. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

65. Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice

64. Halo 3

63. Shenmue

62. XCOM : UFO Defense

61. Red Dead Redemption

60. XCOM : Enemy Unknown

59. Advance Wars

58. The Witness

57. Hitman (2016)

56. Rez

55. Castlevania: Symphony of The Night

54. Mario Kart 8

53. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

52. Inside

51. Ico

50. Grand Theft Auto V

49. Quake

48. Mass Effect 2

47. Metal Gear Solid V : The Phantom Pain

46. Pokemon Red and Blue

45. Into the Breach

44. Civilization II

43. What Remains of Edith Finch

42. Hollow Knight

41. Super Mario Odyssey

40. Dishonored 2

39. Street Fighter II : Turbo

38. Return of the Obra Dinn

37. Hades

36. Slay the Spire

35. Metroid Prime

34. Spelunky

33. Journey

32. Disco Elyisium

31. World of Warcraft

30. Half-Life

29. Tetris Effect

28. Red Dead Redemption 2

27. Super Metroid

26. The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim

25. Metal Gear Solid

24. GoldenEye 007

23. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

22. Portal 2

21. Bioshock

20. The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

19. Outer Wilds

18. Grand Theft Auto III

17. Shadow of the Colossus

16. Deus Ex

15. The Last of Us

14. Final Fantasy VII

13. Minecraft

12. Bloodborne

11. Super Mario Galaxy

10. Doom

9. Elden Ring

8. Portal

7. Half-Life 2

6. Halo : Combat Evolved

5. Resident Evil 4

4. The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time

3. Super Mario 64

2. Dark Souls

1. The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild

D'après EDGE

Cocoon – 9 (indé)Chants of Sennaar – 9 (indé)Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Liberty – 8Mediterranea Inferno – 8Finity – 8 (indé)Lies of P – 7Mortal Kombat 1 – 7Gunbrella – 7 (indé)Sea of Stars – 7 (indé)Starfield – 6The Crew : Motorfest – 6Eternights – 5 (indé)