PS5 Semaine 38 : du 18/09/2023 au 23/09/2023
1) Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) / +3
2) The crew motorfest (PS5) / -1
3) Lies Of P (PS5) / Nouveau
4) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / +1
5) Pikmin 1+2 (Switch) / Nouveau
Mortal Kombat 1
The crew motorfest
Lies Of P
PS4
The crew motorfest
Hogwarts Legacy
NBA 2K24 - Kobe Bryant Edition
XSeriesX
Mortal Kombat 1
Starfield
The crew motorfest - Cross-Gen Bundle
XOne
The crew motorfest
Hogwarts Legacy
Cyberpunk 2077
Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Pikmin 1+2
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
Payday 3 - Collectors Edition
Starfield
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 10/03/2023 at 12:15 PM by nicolasgourry
https://www.fnac.com/a18252522/Starfield-PC-Jeu-video-PC#int=S:Meilleures%20ventes|Tous%20les%20jeux%20PC|394128|18252522|BL2|L1