vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
276
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
8
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 10/03/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 214
visites since opening : 338445
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 38 / 2023

Semaine 38 : du 18/09/2023 au 23/09/2023

1) Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) / +3
2) The crew motorfest (PS5) / -1
3) Lies Of P (PS5) / Nouveau
4) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / +1
5) Pikmin 1+2 (Switch) / Nouveau


PS5
Mortal Kombat 1
The crew motorfest
Lies Of P

PS4
The crew motorfest
Hogwarts Legacy
NBA 2K24 - Kobe Bryant Edition

XSeriesX
Mortal Kombat 1
Starfield
The crew motorfest - Cross-Gen Bundle

XOne
The crew motorfest
Hogwarts Legacy
Cyberpunk 2077

Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Pikmin 1+2
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Payday 3 - Collectors Edition
Starfield
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 10/03/2023 at 12:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    famimax posted the 10/03/2023 at 12:36 PM
    Bon ça peut paraitre con comme question, mais on peut trouver des jeux boites encore sur PC (le dernier que j'avais acheter c'était GTA 5 et ça fait 10 ans...) ?
    keiku posted the 10/03/2023 at 12:47 PM
    famimax ca existe, mais ca représente moins de 0.1% des jeux

    https://www.fnac.com/a18252522/Starfield-PC-Jeu-video-PC#int=S:Meilleures%20ventes|Tous%20les%20jeux%20PC|394128|18252522|BL2|L1
    pabl0 posted the 10/03/2023 at 12:52 PM
    J'ai acheté Syberia The World Before sur PC l'année dernière, ça faisait 10 ans que j'avais rien pris
    famimax posted the 10/03/2023 at 12:55 PM
    keiku Ouais à par Starfield (et il existe en collector en plus), c'est surtout des éditions collector avec des trucs physique à la con à l'intérieur. Et il y a plus de CD/DVD, juste un code Steam (et pas XBox / MS Store pour Starfield ? Pourquoi Steam ?)
    keiku posted the 10/03/2023 at 12:59 PM
    famimax tu tape fnac jeux pc et tu auras la liste, mais vu que les pc aujourd'hui sont vendu sans lecteur, oui ca reste des code dans 99% des cas...Et si tu demande pourquoi steam,c'est parce que sur pc , ca reste très très largement la plateforme la plus utilisée
    famimax posted the 10/03/2023 at 01:04 PM
    keiku Non mais je comprends, mais bon MS sort un jeu en boite... Je trouverais ça logique qu'ils mettent un code XBox/PC Après oui en démat, ils vont pas boycotter Steam et perdre des ventes
    keiku posted the 10/03/2023 at 01:08 PM
    famimax Sur pc la presque totalité des joueurs a un compte steam et donc voudront leur jeu sur leur bibliothèque, surtout que les boites pour les jeux pc actuellement ce n'est de manière générale plus que pour faire des cadeau
