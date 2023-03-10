

Semaine 38 : du 18/09/2023 au 23/09/2023



1) Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) / +3

2) The crew motorfest (PS5) / -1

3) Lies Of P (PS5) / Nouveau

4) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / +1

5) Pikmin 1+2 (Switch) / Nouveau

S.E.L.L.

Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.