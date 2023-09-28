

Semaine 36 : du 11/09/2023 au 16/09/2023



1) The crew motorfest (PS5) / Nouveau

2) Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (Switch) / Nouveau

3) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / Retour

4) Mortal Kombat 1 - Prenium Edition (PS5) / Nouveau

5) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =

S.E.L.L.

The crew motorfestFinal Fantasy XVIMortal Kombat 1 - Prenium EditionThe crew motorfestNBA 2K24 - Kobe Bryant EditionHogwarts LegacyStarfieldThe crew motorfest - Cross-Gen BundleStarfield - Prenium Edition UpgradeThe crew motorfestHogwarts LegacyFIFA 23Baten Kaitos I & II HD RemasterThe Legend of Zelda : Tears of the KingdomMario Kart 8 DeluxeStarfield - Constellation EditionStarfieldMicrosoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe EditionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.