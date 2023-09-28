PS5 Semaine 36 : du 11/09/2023 au 16/09/2023
1) The crew motorfest (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (Switch) / Nouveau
3) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / Retour
4) Mortal Kombat 1 - Prenium Edition (PS5) / Nouveau
5) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
PS4
The crew motorfest
NBA 2K24 - Kobe Bryant Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
Starfield
The crew motorfest - Cross-Gen Bundle
Starfield - Prenium Edition Upgrade
XOne
The crew motorfest
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
Switch
Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
Starfield - Constellation Edition
Starfield
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
