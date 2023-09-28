vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 37 / 2023

Semaine 36 : du 11/09/2023 au 16/09/2023

1) The crew motorfest (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (Switch) / Nouveau
3) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / Retour
4) Mortal Kombat 1 - Prenium Edition (PS5) / Nouveau
5) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =


PS5
The crew motorfest
Final Fantasy XVI
Mortal Kombat 1 - Prenium Edition

PS4
The crew motorfest
NBA 2K24 - Kobe Bryant Edition
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
Starfield
The crew motorfest - Cross-Gen Bundle
Starfield - Prenium Edition Upgrade

XOne
The crew motorfest
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23

Switch
Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Starfield - Constellation Edition
Starfield
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 09/28/2023 at 12:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    j9999 posted the 09/28/2023 at 12:43 PM
    Pas mal pour Baten Kaiton, on sent que les français ont été marqués par le génération gamecube. C'est resté la console de coeur pour les Benzaïolâtres qui considèrent que Nintendo aurait toujours du rester dans cette voie de la "course à la puissance" (terme qui ne veut rien dire au passage). En tout cas ça fait plaisir que le remaster recoive un bon accueil chez nous.
    guiguif posted the 09/28/2023 at 12:43 PM
    khawaz posted the 09/28/2023 at 01:23 PM
    Ah il y a FF16 contrairement au top de GFK pour la semaine 37
