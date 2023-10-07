vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 26 / 2023

Semaine 26 : du 26/06/2023 au 01/07/2023

1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / +1
2) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / -1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
4) God of war Ragnarök (PS5) / Retour
5) Diablo IV (PS5) / Retour


PS5
Final Fantasy XVI
God of war Ragnarök
Diablo IV

PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
F1 23

XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
F1 23

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

PC
LES SIMS 4 - Heure de gloire
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
LES SIMS 4 - À la fac

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 07/10/2023 at 07:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    e3ologue posted the 07/10/2023 at 08:07 PM
    Le petit Clive s'accroche et ça plait pas à Kratos qui vient lui en toucher 2 mots
