PS5 Semaine 26 : du 26/06/2023 au 01/07/2023
1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / +1
2) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / -1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
4) God of war Ragnarök (PS5) / Retour
5) Diablo IV (PS5) / Retour
PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
F1 23
XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
F1 23
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
PC
LES SIMS 4 - Heure de gloire
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
LES SIMS 4 - À la fac
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 07/10/2023 at 07:00 PM by nicolasgourry