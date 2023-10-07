

Semaine 26 : du 26/06/2023 au 01/07/2023



1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / +1

2) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / -1

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1

4) God of war Ragnarök (PS5) / Retour

5) Diablo IV (PS5) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Final Fantasy XVIGod of war RagnarökDiablo IVHogwarts LegacyFIFA 23F1 23Forza Horizon 5 - Premium EditionDiablo IV Pack Cross-GenF1 23Hogwarts LegacyFIFA 23GTA V - Prenium EditionThe Legend of Zelda : Tears of the KingdomMario Kart 8 DeluxeNew Super Mario Bros. U DeluxeLES SIMS 4 - Heure de gloireMinecraft Java & BedrockLES SIMS 4 - À la facLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.