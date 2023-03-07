vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 07/03/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 200
visites since opening : 316406
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 24 / 2023

Semaine 24 : du 12/06/2023 au 17/06/2023

1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / +1
2) F1 23 (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Diablo IV (PS5) / -2
4) F1 23 (PS4) / Nouveau
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour


PS5
F1 23
Diablo IV
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II

PS4
F1 23
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
F1 23
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
Diablo IV

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of The Wild

PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
X-Plane 12
Minecraft Java & Bedrock

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/03/2023 at 08:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    gasmok2 posted the 07/03/2023 at 09:48 AM
    Mario Kart toujours increvable.
    C'est juste incroyable
    Ce titre c'est le GTA 5 de Nintendo
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo