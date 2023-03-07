PS5 Semaine 24 : du 12/06/2023 au 17/06/2023
1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / +1
2) F1 23 (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Diablo IV (PS5) / -2
4) F1 23 (PS4) / Nouveau
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
F1 23
Diablo IV
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II
PS4
F1 23
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
F1 23
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
Diablo IV
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of The Wild
PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
X-Plane 12
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
C'est juste incroyable
Ce titre c'est le GTA 5 de Nintendo