

Semaine 24 : du 12/06/2023 au 17/06/2023



1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / +1

2) F1 23 (PS5) / Nouveau

3) Diablo IV (PS5) / -2

4) F1 23 (PS4) / Nouveau

5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

