PS5 Semaine 22 : du 29/05/2023 au 03/06/2023
1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
2) Street Fighter 6 (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
4) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) / -1
5) The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild (Switch) / =
(4ème semaines consécutives de The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom en 1er place)
Street Fighter 6
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II
STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor
PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
Street Fighter 6
FIFA 23
XSeriesX
Street Fighter 6
Forza Horizon 5
STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V : Édition Premium
Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of The Wild
PC
Football manager 2023
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
X-Plane 12
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 06/12/2023 at 04:50 PM by nicolasgourry