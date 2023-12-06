

Semaine 22 : du 29/05/2023 au 03/06/2023



1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =

2) Street Fighter 6 (PS5) / Nouveau

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1

4) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) / -1

5) The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild (Switch) / =

(4ème semaines consécutives de The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom en 1er place)

S.E.L.L.

Street Fighter 6Call of Duty : Modern Warfare IISTAR WARS Jedi : SurvivorHogwarts LegacyStreet Fighter 6FIFA 23Street Fighter 6Forza Horizon 5STAR WARS Jedi : SurvivorHogwarts LegacyFIFA 23GTA V : Édition PremiumThe Legend of Zelda : Tears of the KingdomMario Kart 8 DeluxeThe Legend of Zelda : Breath of The WildFootball manager 2023Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe EditionX-Plane 12Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.