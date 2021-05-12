profile
channel
EDGE "383" : Notes / Mai 2023


Resident Evil 4 – 8
Wo Long : Fallen Dynasty – 8
Company of Heroes 3 – 8
Horizon : Call Of The Mountain – 8
Tchia – 7 (indé)
Octopath Traveller 2 – 7
Bayonetta Origins : Cereza and the Lost Demon – 7
Song In the Smoke Rekindled – 7
Storyteller – 7 (indé)
Backbeat – 7 (indé)
Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe – 7
Wild Hearts – 6
King of the Castle – 6
Scars Above – 5
Blanc – 4 (indé)


PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
    posted the 03/23/2023 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    losz posted the 03/23/2023 at 02:12 PM
    RE4 au niveau d'un Wo Long et d'un jeu VR à la con
    cliana posted the 03/23/2023 at 02:19 PM
    Edge c'est l'école des fans
    nikolastation posted the 03/23/2023 at 02:58 PM
    Etonné que Bayonetta Origins ne tape pas un bon 8. Même note que Tchia quoi :/
