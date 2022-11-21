

Semaine 45 : du 07/11/2022 au 12/11/2022



1) I God of war RAGNARÖK (PS5) / Nouveau

2) God of war RAGNARÖK (PS4) / Nouveau

3) Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II (PS4) / -2

4) FIFA 23 (PS4) / -1

5) Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II (PS5) / -3

S.E.L.L.

