Jeux Vidéo
272
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
8
TOP-France
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
nicolasgourry
08/26/2019
11/21/2022
Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 169
visites since opening : 269401
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 45 / 2022

Semaine 45 : du 07/11/2022 au 12/11/2022

1) I God of war RAGNARÖK (PS5) / Nouveau
2) God of war RAGNARÖK (PS4) / Nouveau
3) Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II (PS4) / -2
4) FIFA 23 (PS4) / -1
5) Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II (PS5) / -3


PS5
God of war RAGNARÖK
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
God of war RAGNARÖK Collector's Edition

PS4
God of war RAGNARÖK
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
FIFA 23

XSeriesX
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
Sonic frontiers
FIFA 23

XOne
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
GTA V : Édition Premium

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Splatoon 3
Sonic frontiers

PC
Football Manager 2023
Farming Simulator 22
The Sims 4

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 11/21/2022 at 01:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    guiguif posted the 11/21/2022 at 01:47 PM
    Que du blanc et du bleu, c'est si beau
    jenicris posted the 11/21/2022 at 01:53 PM
    Totalement mérité pour Ragnarok.
    shinz0 posted the 11/21/2022 at 02:09 PM
    guiguif il faut faire une capture d'écran pour immortaliser ça parce que ça va pas durer avec Pokémon
