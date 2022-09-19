

Semaine 36 : du 05/08/2022 au 10/09/2022



1) Splatoon 3 (Switch) / Nouveau

2) NBA 2K23 (PS5) / Nouveau

3) NBA 2K23 (PS4) / Nouveau

4) The Last of U Part I (PS5) / -3

5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -2

S.E.L.L.

NBA 2K23The Last of Us Part IHorizon Forbidden WestNBA 2K23NBA 2K23 Édition Michael JordanSaints Row Édition Day OneNBA 2K23NBA 2K23 Édition ChampionnatSaints Row Édition Day OneNBA 2K23F1 22GTA V : Édition PremiumSplatoon 3Mario Kart 8 DeluxeAnimal Crossing : New HorizonsFarming Simulator 22Les SIMS 4 : Edition standardLes SIMS 4 : Années LycéesLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.