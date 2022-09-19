PS5
NBA 2K23
The Last of Us Part I
Horizon Forbidden West
PS4
NBA 2K23
NBA 2K23 Édition Michael Jordan
Saints Row Édition Day One
XSeriesX
NBA 2K23
NBA 2K23 Édition Championnat
Saints Row Édition Day One
XOne
NBA 2K23
F1 22
GTA V : Édition Premium
Switch
Splatoon 3
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Animal Crossing : New Horizons
PC
Farming Simulator 22
Les SIMS 4 : Edition standard
Les SIMS 4 : Années Lycées
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 09/19/2022 at 08:40 AM by nicolasgourry
Il faut vraiment qu'il le mette plus en avant pour le prochain Splatoon car ce jeu a vraiment un incroyable potentiel pour être un million seller à la hauteur de Mario Kart (oui oui !)