Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
TOP-France
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
08/26/2019
09/19/2022
Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
Top France / Semaine 36 / 2022

Semaine 36 : du 05/08/2022 au 10/09/2022

1) Splatoon 3 (Switch) / Nouveau
2) NBA 2K23 (PS5) / Nouveau
3) NBA 2K23 (PS4) / Nouveau
4) The Last of U Part I (PS5) / -3
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -2


PS5
NBA 2K23
The Last of Us Part I
Horizon Forbidden West

PS4
NBA 2K23
NBA 2K23 Édition Michael Jordan
Saints Row Édition Day One

XSeriesX
NBA 2K23
NBA 2K23 Édition Championnat
Saints Row Édition Day One

XOne
NBA 2K23
F1 22
GTA V : Édition Premium

Switch
Splatoon 3
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Animal Crossing : New Horizons

PC
Farming Simulator 22
Les SIMS 4 : Edition standard
Les SIMS 4 : Années Lycées

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 09/19/2022 at 08:40 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    famimax posted the 09/19/2022 at 09:24 AM
    Presque 10 ans après sa sortie The Last of Us toujours dans le top ! C'est fou la longévité des jeux Sony, et ils font même mieux que Nintendo avec MK8, un grand bravo à eux et un grand merci aux acheteurs, continuez comme ça !
    fdestroyer posted the 09/19/2022 at 10:03 AM
    Serai curieux de connaitre l'état de Splatoon mondialement, ça va être un 10 million seller sur une semaine?
    leonsilverburg posted the 09/19/2022 at 10:14 AM
    Le solo de Splatoon 3 est incroyablement bon !
    Il faut vraiment qu'il le mette plus en avant pour le prochain Splatoon car ce jeu a vraiment un incroyable potentiel pour être un million seller à la hauteur de Mario Kart (oui oui !)
