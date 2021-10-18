vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
271
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
6
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 10/18/2021
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 112
visites since opening : 162006
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 40 / 2021

Semaine 40 : du 04/10/2021 au 09/10/2021
TOUS

1) FIFA 2022 (PS4) / =
2) Metroid Dread (Switch) / Nouveau
3) Far Cry 6 (PS5) / Nouveau
4) Far Cry 6 (PS4) / Nouveau
5) FIFA 2022 (PS5) / -3


PS5
Far Cry 6
FIFA 22
Far Cry 6 - Édition Gold

PS4
FIFA 22
Far Cry 6
Far Cry 6 - Édition Gold

XSeriesX
Far Cry 6
FIFA 22
Far Cry 6 - Édition Gold

XOne
FIFA 22
NBA 2K22
GTA V : Édition Premium

Switch
Metroid Dread
FIFA 22 - Édition Essentielle
Metroid Dread - Édition Spéciale

PC
FIFA 22
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:35 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    fdestroyer posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:37 AM
    Dread devant FarCry, pas mal ça! (a voir si on additione les version Xbox et Playstations)
    xenofamicom posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:39 AM
    Metroid seul jeu Switch dans le top

    Il y a du progrès... même les allergiques a Big-N l'admettront
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo