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[Rumeur] Un nouveau Metroid pour NS2 ?


Metroid Ravenous, le prochain Metroid en 2D ?

NintendoEverything
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    aeris201
    posted the 07/01/2026 at 05:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    aeris201 posted the 07/01/2026 at 05:08 PM
    La Switch 2 n'a pas encore de Metroid (MP4 c'est un jeu Switch 1) donc ca me parait evident qu'elle en aura au moins un

    Reste a voir sous quelle forme
    natedrake posted the 07/01/2026 at 05:31 PM
    Nintendo aurait pu annoncer Metroid Prime 2 Remastered pour les 40 ans de la franchise lors de leur dernier Direct...
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