profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
obi69
28
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1200
visites since opening : 1997613
obi69 > blog
all
On part découvrir Darwin's Paradox en Live
Suite à sa présentation au State of Play, je pars essayer la démo de Darwin's paradox : le jeu présenté lors de la partie Konami avec un clin d'oeil à Metal Gear.

Je vous attends

EDIT : LA REDIFF

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    idd, blondexgf
    posted the 02/15/2026 at 03:19 PM by obi69
    comments (1)
    idd posted the 02/15/2026 at 06:47 PM
    J'ai essayé la démo c'est très sympa. C'est plus exigent que je l'imaginais.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo