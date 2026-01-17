Otakugame.fr, le blog des passionnés de jeu vidéo !
profile
Animal Crossing : New Horizons
19
Likers
name : Animal Crossing : New Horizons
platform : Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : autre
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 03/20/2020
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
123
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3589
visites since opening : 7403238
suzukube > blog
all
[SPOILER] Animal Crossing New Horizons MAJ 3.0
Y'a des consoles de jeu à l'hotel, et on peut jouer à F-Zero avec !

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/17/2026 at 06:10 PM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    yurius posted the 01/17/2026 at 06:40 PM
    Ça renvoie vers les versions NSO si on est abonné ou est-ce qu'on peut y jouer tout le temps ?
    cyr posted the 01/17/2026 at 06:42 PM
    C'est vrai????

    Mais quand Nintendo arrêtera de jouer avec nos nerf, et sortira un nouveau f zéro.....bordel de merde
    suzukube posted the 01/17/2026 at 08:20 PM
    yurius Alors c'est vraiment intégré au jeu, mais Nintendo n'est pas bête : il faut un abonnement NSO pour y jouer.

    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo