Fan de Kingdom Hearts , Tales of et Final Fantasy. J'adore aussi les animes , en particulier Saint Seiya.
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
> blog
[SELL] Deux jeux Nintendo en tête de la semaine 49
Le top 5 de la semaine 49 du SELL (ventes physiques en France, par valeur).
1) Mario Kart World (NS2)
2) Metroid Prime 4 (NS2)
3) EA FC 26 (PS5)
4) COD Black Ops 7 (PS5)
5) EA FC 26 (NS)
SELL (X)
-
https://x.com/SELL_JeuxVideo/status/2000978334512242959
posted the 12/16/2025 at 05:28 PM by
xynot
comments (
2
)
senseisama
posted
the 12/16/2025 at 05:37 PM
Par valeur? C'est-à-dire ?
xynot
posted
the 12/16/2025 at 05:39 PM
senseisama
En gros, c'est pas par unités vendues mais par le total en coût (je sais pas si c'est plus clair)
