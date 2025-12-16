Fan de Kingdom Hearts , Tales of et Final Fantasy. J'adore aussi les animes , en particulier Saint Seiya.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
xynot
1
Like
Likers
xynot
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 7
visites since opening : 14554
xynot > blog
[SELL] Deux jeux Nintendo en tête de la semaine 49


Le top 5 de la semaine 49 du SELL (ventes physiques en France, par valeur).

1) Mario Kart World (NS2)
2) Metroid Prime 4 (NS2)
3) EA FC 26 (PS5)
4) COD Black Ops 7 (PS5)
5) EA FC 26 (NS)
SELL (X) - https://x.com/SELL_JeuxVideo/status/2000978334512242959
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/16/2025 at 05:28 PM by xynot
    comments (2)
    senseisama posted the 12/16/2025 at 05:37 PM
    Par valeur? C'est-à-dire ?
    xynot posted the 12/16/2025 at 05:39 PM
    senseisama En gros, c'est pas par unités vendues mais par le total en coût (je sais pas si c'est plus clair)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo