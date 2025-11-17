profile
Comment GameStop pourrait faire s'effondrer l'économie mondiale ?


Une vidéo intéressante qui explique comment un groupe de petits investisseurs arrivent à lutter face à des gros fonds d'investissement à travers le cours boursier de GameStop.
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/comment-gamestop-pourrait-causer-une-crise-financiere-mondiale/
    posted the 11/17/2025 at 04:00 PM by suzukube
