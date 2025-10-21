profile
Ghost of Yotei
name : Ghost of Yotei
platform : Playstation 5
editor : PlayStation Studios
developer : Sucker Punch
genre : action-aventure
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Vous avez vu cet easter egg dans G.O.Y ?


C'est le premier jeu de Sucker Punch Productions sortie exclusivement sur Nintendo 64 en 1999.

    posted the 10/21/2025 at 10:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (10)
    taiko posted the 10/21/2025 at 10:49 AM
    Y en a pleins des fresques avec des références à trouver
    medoo posted the 10/21/2025 at 11:02 AM
    L'Acronyme n'est pas fameux sur ce coup là
    jeanouillz posted the 10/21/2025 at 11:15 AM
    Pour un jeu de la 64 ils ont bien géré la physique
    yanssou posted the 10/21/2025 at 11:16 AM
    Ya aussi la réf complètement naze sur Jin..
    jozen15 posted the 10/21/2025 at 11:18 AM
    Je l’ai vu effectivement, un petit passage sur la droite. et il y avais se dessin alors que j’espérais trouver un coffre, mais je n’avais pas du tout la ref.
    taiko posted the 10/21/2025 at 11:28 AM
    yanssou la ref? C'est plus qu'une référence dans le jeu. C'est tout une mission. Le lieu où il a vécu etc...
    Pas si naze...
    yanssou posted the 10/21/2025 at 11:30 AM
    taiko je ne suis pas de cette avis, il méritait bien plus que ça et puis bon y'avais moyen de faire une suite ambieuse avec lui.
    brook1 posted the 10/21/2025 at 12:09 PM
    taiko
    marcelpatulacci posted the 10/21/2025 at 12:30 PM
    GOY J'ai compris autre chose
    richterbelmont posted the 10/21/2025 at 12:50 PM
    Tu as trouvé les autres Easter eggs ?
