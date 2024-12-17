profile
Final Fantasy VII Remake : Intergrade
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake : Intergrade
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : Playstation 5
nicolasgourry
articles : 5910
visites since opening : 9876388
nicolasgourry > blog
[NS2/XSX] Final Fantasy VII R.I / Une démo est prévu




"Je voulais aussi mentionner qu'à la fin de l'année, une démo sort pour Switch 2 et Xbox."
https://www.inverse.com/gaming/final-fantasy-7-remake-switch-2-xbox

PS : FF7 Remake sur SWITCH 2 : Je l'ai TESTÉ et c'est mieux que la version PlayStation 4
