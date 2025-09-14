profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
libanais
3
Likes
Likers
libanais
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 30
visites since opening : 50809
libanais > blog
[HELP] SHINOBI
Bonjour j'ai fait le jeu à 100% mais je n'arrive pas à débloquer un ninjitsu, le shisui

Est ce que quelqu'un sait pourquoi ?
J'ai beau chercher sur le net j'ai rien

Merci d'avance
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/14/2025 at 09:13 PM by libanais
    comments (2)
    skk posted the 09/14/2025 at 11:07 PM
    Comment sais tu qu'il te le manque? Il fait quoi?
    mercure7 posted the 09/14/2025 at 11:47 PM
    Tu l'as au "Fish Market"

    Tu le gagnes en battant un mini-Boss Oni.

    Je te donne le lien du guide, si t'as du mal à le trouver :

    https://intoindiegames.com/walkthroughs/shinobi-art-of-vengeance-story-walkthrough-fish-market/
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo