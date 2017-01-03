accueil
profile
name :
Horizon Zero Dawn
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Guerrilla
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
03/01/2017
other versions :
PC
profile
yanssou
[Noclip] Documentaire Horizon Zero Dawn
Noclip a voyagé à Amsterdam pour discuter avec Guerrilla du développement épique de Horizon Zero Dawn sur PlayStation 4.(Sous titre fr dispo)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=h9tLcD1r-6w&t=262s
posted the 08/05/2025 at 06:52 PM by
yanssou
comments (
3
)
neptonic
posted
the 08/05/2025 at 07:48 PM
Merci pour le partage je me demandais si y avait un doc sur la création de la licence :Good:
Interessant de voir que la coop faisait partie des idées de bases
gamerdome
posted
the 08/05/2025 at 08:19 PM
J'avais vu à l'époque, très intéressant
yanssou
posted
the 08/05/2025 at 08:36 PM
neptonic
je t'en prie
