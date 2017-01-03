profile
Horizon Zero Dawn
name : Horizon Zero Dawn
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Guerrilla
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/01/2017
other versions : PC
yanssou
yanssou
[Noclip] Documentaire Horizon Zero Dawn


Noclip a voyagé à Amsterdam pour discuter avec Guerrilla du développement épique de Horizon Zero Dawn sur PlayStation 4.(Sous titre fr dispo)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=h9tLcD1r-6w&t=262s
    posted the 08/05/2025 at 06:52 PM by yanssou
    neptonic posted the 08/05/2025 at 07:48 PM
    Merci pour le partage je me demandais si y avait un doc sur la création de la licence :Good:

    Interessant de voir que la coop faisait partie des idées de bases
    gamerdome posted the 08/05/2025 at 08:19 PM
    J'avais vu à l'époque, très intéressant
    yanssou posted the 08/05/2025 at 08:36 PM
    neptonic je t'en prie
