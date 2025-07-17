ajouter un titre
Echoes of the End : + de 16 minutes de Gameplay
Vous vous souvenez d’Echoes of the End, le jeu d’action-aventure présenté au Summer Game Fest ?
Aujourd’hui, un nouveau trailer de 17min présente le gameplay en profondeur.
Sortie le 12 août sur PC, PS5 et Xbox Series X|S










Sortie le 12 août sur PC, PS5 et Xbox Series X|S
    posted the 07/17/2025 at 05:57 PM by bogsnake
    comments (2)
    deathegg posted the 07/17/2025 at 06:19 PM
    ca a l'air bien en vrai.
    Le 12 aout par contre ? c'est tôt
    zanpa posted the 07/17/2025 at 06:26 PM
    les combats ont l'air rincés (c'est le même combo de 3 coups) ... il y du flottement, les coups n'ont pas vraiment d'impact, problème de synchronisation du son avec l'action au tout début .. c'est super flou (surement le mode performance ps5). La DA est sympa on va attendre de voir
