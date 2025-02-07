profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
beppop
7
Likes
Likers
beppop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 84
visites since opening : 239315
beppop > blog
Turn 10 (Forza Motorsport): Xbox licencie près 50% des effectifs...



    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/02/2025 at 05:06 PM by beppop
    comments (4)
    aozora78 posted the 07/02/2025 at 05:09 PM
    Et après ils vont les mettre sur des projets en mode "Bah alors vous avancé pas sur vos propres projets, qu'est ce que vous faites?"
    kikoo31 posted the 07/02/2025 at 05:09 PM
    C est la faute a Trump!!chaine:
    keiku posted the 07/02/2025 at 05:12 PM
    il touche déjà au team de call of duty, la licence qui devait les sauver et donc les bagarres avec sony ont pourri une gen entière
    altendorf posted the 07/02/2025 at 05:27 PM
    A ce rythme autant fusionner Turn10 et Playground Games pour se concentrer uniquement sur Forza Horizon et Fable (et du RPG open world à l'avenir)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo