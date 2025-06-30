profile
Le jeu de carte GWENT en France !
Bonne nouvelle, le super jeu de GWENT physique arrive enfin en france, le jeu de carte de The Witcher débarque enfin.
Infinity Area - https://infinity-area.com/article/gwent-en-france-le-jeu-de-cartes-culte-de-the-witcher-debarque-en-version-physique
    tags : the witcher ciri gwent
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    plistter, torotoro59, link49
    posted the 06/30/2025 at 12:40 PM by grazou
    comments (10)
    altendorf posted the 06/30/2025 at 12:48 PM
    Oh cool !
    kisukesan posted the 06/30/2025 at 12:50 PM
    pas de prix annoncé ?
    altendorf posted the 06/30/2025 at 12:54 PM
    kisukesan Non pas encore
    beyondgood074 posted the 06/30/2025 at 12:57 PM
    Bah si, 35 euros sur Amazon !
    A ce prix là j'ai préco direct !
    altendorf posted the 06/30/2025 at 12:58 PM
    beyondgood074 Ah ok ! c'est carrément un bon prix
    grazou posted the 06/30/2025 at 01:03 PM
    Tu métonne, par contre il n'est pas encore dispo en france il me semble, faut attendre la mise en vente sur les stores.. ^^)
    plistter posted the 06/30/2025 at 02:30 PM
    Énorme, failli recracher mon café en lisant la news !
    medoo posted the 06/30/2025 at 02:45 PM
    J'en avais acheté un Gwint, à un mec sur Le Bon Coin y a 9 ans à peu près, qui faisait proprement. C'était tellement qualitatif, avec le plateau de jeu et tout.

    Superbe.
    imuse posted the 06/30/2025 at 03:59 PM
    Très bonne nouvelle !
    link49 posted the 06/30/2025 at 05:57 PM
    Je prends.
