name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 18
visites since opening : 37851
PS+ de Juillet
Voici les 3 jeux du PS+ du mois de Juillet et il y en a pour tous les goûts.

https://x.com/PlayStationFR/status/1937844789262663807
    posted the 06/25/2025 at 12:09 PM by jaune
    comments (9)
    sdkios posted the 06/25/2025 at 12:18 PM
    J'ai bien aimé Jusant ! Chouette musique aussi.
    bladagun posted the 06/25/2025 at 12:22 PM
    Je viens de voir c'est archi lourd là par contre avec DS2 j'aurais autre chose à faire pendant quelques mois
    marchand2sable posted the 06/25/2025 at 12:22 PM
    Je passe mon tour perso. Ça me laissera le temps de finir RoboCop.
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/25/2025 at 12:31 PM
    C’est là qu’on voit que le Gamepass est dépassé




    Piège niveau facile posé
    akinen posted the 06/25/2025 at 12:40 PM
    icebergbrulant t’inquiète, t’es juste le first du mois. Rdv le mois prochain
    zekk posted the 06/25/2025 at 12:50 PM
    Pas mal du tout
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/25/2025 at 12:55 PM
    bogsnake posted the 06/25/2025 at 01:31 PM
    les 3 jeux sont bien sympa
    metroidvania posted the 06/25/2025 at 01:33 PM
    Cool j'ai aucun des 3
