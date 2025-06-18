profile
First light version NS2 se montre
Bon en réalité il s'agit du même trailer déjà montrer sur les autre support...ça vous fera jouer au 7 différence..avec la version switch
https://youtu.be/YGl_TfFqoVM?si=spq8wErkvEZwbZpp
    posted the 06/18/2025 at 06:31 AM by elicetheworld
    comments (3)
    donpandemonium posted the 06/18/2025 at 07:44 AM
    On va attendre gentiment du véritable gameplay avant de se prononcer. Rien ne prouve qu'il y ait quoi que ce soit qui tourne sur Switch 2 là dedans.
    solarr posted the 06/18/2025 at 09:25 AM
    Elicetheworld ôte le s de http.
    cyr posted the 06/18/2025 at 09:28 AM
    donpandemonium vu le peu de phase de gameplay, difficile a dire. Reste a voir le moteur et l'équipe. Mais ça fait vraiment un trailer precalculer et qui ne tourne pas sur une consoles
