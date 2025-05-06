profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
peace
0
Like
Likers
peace
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5
visites since opening : 5039
peace > blog
REDstreams — Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_SENc98vkI - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_SENc98vkI
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/05/2025 at 03:34 PM by peace
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 06/05/2025 at 03:52 PM
    DINGUERIE JE CROYAIS QUE LE JEU TOURNAIS A 15 FPS SELON GKYO EN MOTO
    rogeraf posted the 06/05/2025 at 04:04 PM
    suzukube Ouais il est propre quand même, en vrai il est a 27 fps, quasi 30
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo