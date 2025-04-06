profile
darkwii > blog
Un de gameplay cyberpunk 2077
https://youtu.be/kYWx-dvybY4?si=LMDNuGnW2wbAT7Ab
    posted the 06/04/2025 at 07:30 PM by darkwii
    comments (11)
    darkwii posted the 06/04/2025 at 07:33 PM
    Bon normalement le titre c est un peu de gameplay cyberpunk 2077 Switch 2. Excuser mon amateurisme upset:
    51love posted the 06/04/2025 at 07:35 PM
    darkwii tu peux tjs éditer le titre
    victornewman posted the 06/04/2025 at 07:36 PM
    darkwii enlève le "S"de https si tu veux que ta vidéo s'affiche
    darkwii posted the 06/04/2025 at 07:49 PM
    Victornewman je sais pas comment ont fait une fois le lien publié
    nuage posted the 06/04/2025 at 08:01 PM
    J’arrive pas à cliquer sur le lien YouTube.
    victornewman posted the 06/04/2025 at 08:08 PM
    darkwii tu cliques sur ton lien dans le texte et tu le modifie
    victornewman posted the 06/04/2025 at 08:10 PM
    nuage clique droit sur le lien après l'avoir sélectionné et tu fais "ouvrir le lien "
    cyr posted the 06/04/2025 at 08:13 PM
    Le mec, il a déjà mis une carte micro sd express 512 go.....
    ducknsexe posted the 06/04/2025 at 08:15 PM
    darkwii en ce moment

    https://risibank.fr/media/310984-sueur-gif-transpiration
    darkwii posted the 06/04/2025 at 08:23 PM
    Ducknsexe
    cyr posted the 06/04/2025 at 08:32 PM
    ducknsexe darkwii ça l'air fidèle à l'original.

    Je suis tomber sur une autre vidéo de la même chaîne de cyberpunk daté de 4 ans. Et je la trouve plus dégueulasse que ka version switch2.
    Les mise à jour on fait des merveilles.
