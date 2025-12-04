profile
Un jeu qui a marqué JDG : Splinter Cell
C'est aussi un jeu que Ubisoft est incapable de réfaire.

    bourbon
    posted the 04/12/2025 at 02:31 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (2)
    altendorf posted the 04/12/2025 at 02:37 PM
    Le premier c'était quelque chose.
    adamjensen posted the 04/12/2025 at 02:44 PM
    Une des meilleures Saga des jeux d'Infiltration.
    Le 3 est mon préféré, avec le 4 (en Version Xbox 360/PC), et le 6.
