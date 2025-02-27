profile
[Rappel] Pokemon Presents / 15H00



15H00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OzE8kFmhBI
    posted the 02/27/2025 at 10:30 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    sonilka posted the 02/27/2025 at 10:37 AM
    Je suis curieux de voir Pokemon ZA. Est ce que GF aura progressé, meme un peu, coté technique ? Est ce que le jeu nous cantonnera à Illumis ? Est ce qu'on restera dans la veine de LPA (pas de combat en ligne, pas de strat etc.) ? Retour des ME ?
    yukilin posted the 02/27/2025 at 10:40 AM
    Très curieux pour pokémon ZA aussi
    e3ologue posted the 02/27/2025 at 10:42 AM
    Un truc qui pourrait grave aider visuellement ZA ce serait un parti pris graphique, genre un filtre crayonné façon Valkyria Chronicles.
    aozora78 posted the 02/27/2025 at 10:48 AM
    Je suis curieux de voir si cette petite pause leur a fait du bien et si ils ont des trucs intéressants à proposer ou si c'est the same shit as usual.
    shambala93 posted the 02/27/2025 at 11:16 AM
    J’aurais tellement aimé voir un pokemon exclusif à la Switch 2 histoire d’avoir un potentiel technique acceptable. Peut-être dans 20 ans !
    drybowser posted the 02/27/2025 at 11:41 AM
    En espérant de l'ambition de ma part de GF,
    Shambala93 tout pareil ça me fait tellement chier , une nouvelle console qui sort et le nouvel épisode sur l ancienne fais trop chier
    kidicarus posted the 02/27/2025 at 12:24 PM
    Y a t'il un lien en fr ?
    kidicarus posted the 02/27/2025 at 12:25 PM
    shambala93 ça c'est pour le 2 avril
    shambala93 posted the 02/27/2025 at 12:59 PM
    drybowser
    Oui pas compris le positionnement.

    kidicarus
    ? Bah non, la version Switch 2 sera de facto bradée si le jeu doit tourner sur la switch de 2017 enfin 2012*
