articles : 3394
visites since opening : 6584579
suzukube > blog
all
L'exclu console PS5 Bionic Bay repoussé à avril
Bionic Bay sortira finalement le 17 avril 2025, sur PS5 comme sur PC.

Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/bionic-bay-sortira-le-17-avril-2025/
    tags : exclusivité bionic bay
    posted the 02/26/2025 at 04:36 PM by suzukube
    comments (1)
    mrvince posted the 02/26/2025 at 05:10 PM
    Ca a l'air pas mal !
